Shotgun-wielding man sought in Augusta robbery attempt

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are looking for the suspect in a robbery attempt at an Augusta store on Tuesday.

The man was armed with a shotgun in the robbery attempt at the Super Express at 2447 Wrightsboro Road, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The perpetrator is being sought on charges of aggravated assault and criminal attempted armed robbery, authorities said.

The robber was wearing black clothing with an unknown article that covered his face and had a brown backpack. He was last seen observed fleeing on foot toward the 1500 block of Schley Street, authorities said.

Anyone with information in the case is urged to call Investigator Sean Morrow or any violent crimes investigator at 706-432-5281 or 821-1080.

