What school employee says about racist post linked to his account

Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 11:17 AM EDT
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The athletics director for Lakeside High School issued a statement about a Facebook meme referencing the Ku Klax Klan that drew an investigation by the Columbia County School District.

According to district Superintendent Dr. Sandra Carraway, officials were alerted to the incident on Sunday and are “investigating the matter.”

The post was allegedly shared on the account of Jody Hilley district officials said.

On Wednesday, Hilley issued the following statement to the media:

Back on February 17th of this year, I posted an item for sale on the Columbia County Yard Sale site on Facebook. Once the item published, the post immediately popped up on my Facebook news feed. It was then that I noticed that an offensive picture had been accidently downloaded along with the pictures of my items for sale. Upon seeing that, I immediately deleted the post within the first minute of it being published.

Over the course of my 33-year career, I have developed hundreds of meaningful relationships with students of every color, religion, and sexual preference because I truly love the kids that I teach as people, not just as students. I have always made a concerted effort to find the good in everyone, even those that don't share my same beliefs and values.

As a man who owns up to his mistakes, I want to reach out and apologize to anyone who has been offended to any degree. It has never been nor will it ever be my intent to hurt or disrespect anyone. For those who truly know me, they can attest to my character. Most importantly, God knows my heart and my every intention. I have learned a very valuable lesson in all of this and, again, I apologize deeply.

Thank you for affording me the opportunity to share my side of the story.

The district said Wednesday that there was no update on the investigation that had been launched.

Carraway earlier said the sharing of posts like this is “completely appalling, unacceptable, and inappropriate, especially for an educator.”

“This type of behavior detracts from that goal, and, as such, it will not be tolerated,” Carraway said in a statement.

