S.C. jobs report includes local layoffs, closures

(KVLY)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Closures or layoffs by several employers across South Carolina, including ones in the North Augusta area, Bamberg, Barnwell and Orangeburg, are included in the SC Works WARN Notification Report released this month.

Husqvarna Consumer Outdoor in Orangeburg is listed in the report with 850 positions that were impacted in March by layoffs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, officials with Husqvarna said those employees are now back at work.

Also on the list was the loss of 133 jobs in Bamberg due to the closure of Rockland Industries. The closure of the business, which has been reported as one of Bamberg County’s biggest employers, was announced in February.

As of June 19, the report is six pages long with companies from across the state impacted by closures or layoffs.

Here’s the list:

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.

