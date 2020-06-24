Advertisement

Recreation department hosts drive-in movie night in Thomson

Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Thomson-McDuffie Recreation Department will be hosting a drive-in movie night at Sweetwater Park this Friday.

The event will be on June 26 and gates open at 7:30 p.m. The movie will begin at approximately 9:00 p.m. (sundown)

Tickets are $20 per vehicle, and the department is offering premiere parking spots available for $30 per vehicle.

The public can purchase tickets today at www.mcduffiepay.com.

Food vendors available and the department will be adhering to all CDC guidelines, regulations, and suggestions.

For more information regarding the event, contact the recreation department at 706-595-2152.

