Officials confirm positive COVID-19 case at Jefferson County gym

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Emanuel County Health Department has been notified that an individual who visited the Wadley City Gymnasium located in Jefferson County has tested positive for COVID19.

Anyone who visited the Wadley City Gymnasium during the dates of June 16, 17 and 18 is urged to get a COVID-19 testing. Anyone can receive free testing at the Jefferson County Health Department by appointment on June 25 or at Emanuel County Health Department on June 26.

To schedule an appointment, call 706-721-5800.

