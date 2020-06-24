Advertisement

New York City Marathon canceled because of coronavirus

Runners make their way across the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge during the start of the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in New York.Runners make their way across the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge during the start of the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in New York. The New York City Marathon scheduled for Nov. 1, 2020, has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Published: Jun. 24, 2020
NEW YORK (AP) — This year’s New York City Marathon has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The race was scheduled to take place on Nov. 1. Organizers said they made the decision to cancel because of health and safety concerns for runners, volunteers, spectators and others. Last year’s marathon included a world-record 53,640 finishers.

Entrants for the 2020 race will be offered a full refund of their entry fee or a guaranteed entry to either the 2021, 2022 or 2023 marathon. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio praised the decision to cancel and said he looked forward to hosting the 50th running of the race in 2021.

