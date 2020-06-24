MLB coming back in July

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After months of bickering and an ugly PR battle, the MLB is officially coming back. Players will report as soon as July 1st for training camps. Games are expected to begin by July 23rd or the weekend of July 24th.

Players voted over the weekend not to approve the owners’ final offer and left it up to commissioner Rob Manfred to decide. A final framework was agreed upon late Tuesday night after concerns about health and safety protocols were addressed. The season will be 60 games long, players should receive full-prorated salaries for the season.

No announcement has been made about if there will be a minor league season.

