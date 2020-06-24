Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. EDT

GEORGIA CHASE-DEADLY SHOOTING

3 men indicted on murder charges in killing of Ahmaud Arbery

ATLANTA (AP) — A prosecutor has announced that three men have been indicted on murder charges in the killing of a Black man in coastal Georgia, Ahmaud Arbery. Prosecutor Joyette Holmes said Wednesday that a Glynn County grand jury has indicted Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. on malice and felony murder charges in Arbery’s death. Arbery was slain Feb. 23 when the Greg and Travis McMichael, a white father and son, armed themselves and pursued the 25-year-old black man running in their neighborhood. Greg McMichael told police he suspected Arbery was a burglar and that Arbery attacked his son before being shot.

AP-US-ELECTION-2020-VOTING-GEORGIA

Georgia measure would stop officials mailing ballot requests

ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans controlling a Georgia House committee have approved a bill to prevent election officials from proactively sending mail ballot request forms to voters ahead of an election. If it makes it through both chambers and gets Gov. Brian Kemp's signature, it could take effect ahead of November's general elections. To protect voting rights during the coronavirus pandemic, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger sent absentee ballot applications to nearly 7 million active registered voters for the state’s June 9 primary elections. Turnout increased sharply, particularly among Democrats. Republican Shaw Blackmon, the committee chairman, says he simply wants to help county officials from being flooded with ballot requests.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA

With more in hospital, Kemp says Georgia gaining on COVID-19

ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp says Georgia “continues to make solid progress" against COVID-19 even as the number of people hospitalized with the respiratory illness continued to rise. In a recorded video that his office released Wednesday, Kemp noted the state's efforts to build temporary hospitals and urged people to stay vigilant against infection. Data released later Wednesday show that the number of people hospitalized with coronavirus infections rose above 1,100. That's a 44% increase since the number of hospitalized people bottomed out on June 7. Department of Public Health spokeswoman Nancy Nydam said Monday that the increasing number of hospitalizations represents a real increase in the disease level.

TESTING CHANGES

Georgia House approves plan to cut state standardized tests

ATLANTA (AP) — Public school students in Georgia would see fewer state standardized tests under a bill passing the state House. But representatives want the state to keep national comparisons and keep counting remaining high school tests as part of a student’s course grade. The House voted 151-0 to approve Senate Bill 367 on Wednesday, sending it back to the Senate for more debate. The measure would cut four of eight exams in high school and one in middle school. Senators sought to drop the requirement that end-of-course exams be factored into a student’s final grade, but the House members want to keep it. Gov. Brian Kemp and state Superintendent Richard Woods are pushing for fewer tests, part of a backlash against testing.

POLICE SHOOTING-ATLANTA

Woman accused of burning Wendy's after shooting granted bond

ATLANTA (AP) — A woman charged with arson in the burning of a fast food restaurant in the wake of Rayshard Brooks’ killing was granted bond Wednesday. But a judge said she must wear an ankle monitor, remain at home and stay off social media. Natalie White, 29, appeared in court by video from the Fulton County jail. She faces a first-degree arson charge. An arrest warrant accuses her of setting fire to the Wendy’s restaurant using a torch made with a lighter and some type of can. White’s lawyer Drew Findling, told the judge that the allegation that she set the building on fire is a “false narrative.”

UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS

Georgia lawmakers approve more generous jobless benefits

ATLANTA (AP) — Workers in Georgia could earn several hundred dollars more a week while keeping their full unemployment benefits under a bill that has passed the General Assembly. The Senate agreed to a new version of Senate Bill 408 and sent it to Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday. Previously, workers who earned as little as $50 dollars a week could have their jobless benefits reduced. Under the bill, Labor Commissioner Mark Butler could raise that to as much as $300 a week. Employees also would potentially be eligible to receive benefits for a longer period of time under the new bill.

TOBACCO TAXES

Georgia lawmakers move to tax vaping, nix higher tobacco tax

ATLANTA (AP) — A bill is advancing in the Georgia House of Representatives to tax vaping products. But a key committee chairman is ruling out any increase in taxes on cigarettes and other tobacco products. The House Ways and Means Committee voted unanimously Wednesday to advance Senate Bill 375. It would regulate and tax vaping products in the same way that tobacco products are taxed and regulated. But Committee Chairman Brett Harrell says he’s not interested in a Senate proposal in another bill that would more than triple Georgia’s tax on cigarettes. The full Senate has yet to vote on the proposed tax increase.

LEGISLATIVE PAY

Georgia senators seek legislative pay cut amid budget pain

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia state lawmakers could see their pay cut by 11% under a proposal advancing in the state Senate. Senators voted 43-3 on Tuesday to pass House Bill 1094, sending it back to the House for more debate. The bill would cut lawmakers’ yearly salary of more than $17,000 by 11% in the budget year beginning July 1. Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan’s pay of nearly $92,000 a year would be cut by 14%. Lawmakers say they want to give up part of their pay to show they are sharing in suffering. State agencies, K-12 schools, universities and others are likely to face 10% budget cuts after tax revenue fell during the coronavirus pandemic.