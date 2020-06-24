Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. EDT

AP-US-ELECTION-2020-VOTING-GEORGIA

Georgia measure would stop officials mailing ballot requests

ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans controlling a Georgia House committee have approved a bill to prevent election officials from proactively sending mail ballot request forms to voters ahead of an election. If it makes it through both chambers and gets Gov. Brian Kemp's signature, it could take effect ahead of November's general elections. To protect voting rights during the coronavirus pandemic, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger sent absentee ballot applications to nearly 7 million active registered voters for the state’s June 9 primary elections. Turnout increased sharply, particularly among Democrats. Republican Shaw Blackmon, the committee chairman, says he simply wants to help county officials from being flooded with ballot requests.

POLICE SHOOTING-ATLANTA

Woman accused of burning Wendy's after shooting granted bond

ATLANTA (AP) — A woman charged with arson in the burning of a fast food restaurant in the wake of Rayshard Brooks’ killing was granted bond Wednesday. But a judge said she must wear an ankle monitor, remain at home and stay off social media. Natalie White, 29, appeared in court by video from the Fulton County jail. She faces a first-degree arson charge. An arrest warrant accuses her of setting fire to the Wendy’s restaurant using a torch made with a lighter and some type of can. White’s lawyer Drew Findling, told the judge that the allegation that she set the building on fire is a “false narrative.”

UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS

Georgia lawmakers approve more generous jobless benefits

ATLANTA (AP) — Workers in Georgia could earn several hundred dollars more a week while keeping their full unemployment benefits under a bill that has passed the General Assembly. The Senate agreed to a new version of Senate Bill 408 and sent it to Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday. Previously, workers who earned as little as $50 dollars a week could have their jobless benefits reduced. Under the bill, Labor Commissioner Mark Butler could raise that to as much as $300 a week. Employees also would potentially be eligible to receive benefits for a longer period of time under the new bill.

TOBACCO TAXES

Georgia lawmakers move to tax vaping, nix higher tobacco tax

ATLANTA (AP) — A bill is advancing in the Georgia House of Representatives to tax vaping products. But a key committee chairman is ruling out any increase in taxes on cigarettes and other tobacco products. The House Ways and Means Committee voted unanimously Wednesday to advance Senate Bill 375. It would regulate and tax vaping products in the same way that tobacco products are taxed and regulated. But Committee Chairman Brett Harrell says he’s not interested in a Senate proposal in another bill that would more than triple Georgia’s tax on cigarettes. The full Senate has yet to vote on the proposed tax increase.

LEGISLATIVE PAY

Georgia senators seek legislative pay cut amid budget pain

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia state lawmakers could see their pay cut by 11% under a proposal advancing in the state Senate. Senators voted 43-3 on Tuesday to pass House Bill 1094, sending it back to the House for more debate. The bill would cut lawmakers’ yearly salary of more than $17,000 by 11% in the budget year beginning July 1. Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan’s pay of nearly $92,000 a year would be cut by 14%. Lawmakers say they want to give up part of their pay to show they are sharing in suffering. State agencies, K-12 schools, universities and others are likely to face 10% budget cuts after tax revenue fell during the coronavirus pandemic.

POLICE SHOOTING-ATLANTA

Crowds mourn Rayshard Brooks at storied Atlanta church

ATLANTA (AP) — Rayshard Brooks has been mourned at the Atlanta church where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. once preached. The private funeral for the black man who was shot by a white police officer was held Tuesday at Ebenezer Baptist Church. The pastor called Brooks a “high-profile casualty in the struggle for justice." Brooks and officers struggled outside a restaurant on June 12. An officer shot him in the back after Brooks fired a Taser in his direction while running away. King’s daughter, the Rev. Bernice King, said Brooks death “will not be in vain because justice will roll down like waters and righteousness like a mighty stream.”

AP-US-HATE-CRIMES-LAW-GEORGIA

Georgia lawmakers pass hate crimes, more police protections

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s legislature on Tuesday passed hate crimes legislation deemed essential by state leaders, sending the measure to Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk. The price Republicans exacted for moving that legislation forward was simultaneous passage of a bill that would mandate penalties for crimes targeting police and other first responders. The action comes after Senate Republicans had added police as a protected class to the hate crimes legislation last week, but then moved those protections to a separate bill in a deal between the parties. Kemp’s office said in a statement that he’ll sign the hate crimes bill, pending a legal review.

ELECTRONIC MEETINGS

Georgia lawmakers seek amendment to allow remote meetings

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers are advancing a proposed state constitutional amendment that would let members meet electronically or away from the state Capitol during a pandemic or disaster. The House voted 151-6 on Tuesday for Senate Resolution 19. It goes back to the Senate for more debate. The measure would require voters statewide to decide on the changes in a referendum. The amendment would let the General Assembly choose another place or electronic means of meeting as long as lawmakers and the general public can see and hear any meetings. House Majority Leader Jon Burns tells House members the current COVID-19 pandemic has proved the need for more flexibility.