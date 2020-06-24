Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. EDT

ATLANTA (AP) — A prosecutor has announced that three men have been indicted on murder charges in the killing of a Black man in coastal Georgia, Ahmaud Arbery. Prosecutor Joyette Holmes said Wednesday that a Glynn County grand jury has indicted Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. on malice and felony murder charges in Arbery’s death. Arbery was slain Feb. 23 when the Greg and Travis McMichael, a white father and son, armed themselves and pursued the 25-year-old black man running in their neighborhood. Greg McMichael told police he suspected Arbery was a burglar and that Arbery attacked his son before being shot.

ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans controlling a Georgia House committee have approved a bill to prevent election officials from proactively sending mail ballot request forms to voters ahead of an election. If it makes it through both chambers and gets Gov. Brian Kemp's signature, it could take effect ahead of November's general elections. To protect voting rights during the coronavirus pandemic, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger sent absentee ballot applications to nearly 7 million active registered voters for the state’s June 9 primary elections. Turnout increased sharply, particularly among Democrats. Republican Shaw Blackmon, the committee chairman, says he simply wants to help county officials from being flooded with ballot requests.

ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp says Georgia “continues to make solid progress" against COVID-19 even as the number of people hospitalized with the respiratory illness continued to rise. In a recorded video that his office released Wednesday, Kemp noted the state's efforts to build temporary hospitals and urged people to stay vigilant against infection. Data released later Wednesday show that the number of people hospitalized with coronavirus infections rose above 1,100. That's a 44% increase since the number of hospitalized people bottomed out on June 7. Department of Public Health spokeswoman Nancy Nydam said Monday that the increasing number of hospitalizations represents a real increase in the disease level.

ATLANTA (AP) — Federal officials say a reality TV star who appeared on the show “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” has been indicted for allegedly misusing coronavirus relief funds. In a news release, the Department of Justice said 37-year-old Maurice Fayne was charged with bank fraud, making a false statement to a federally insured financial institution and money laundering. Fayne, who also goes by the nickname Arkansas Mo on the VH1 show, was arrested May 11. According to court records, he’s out on bond. Fayne’s attorney did not immediately return a request for comment. Fayne denied in an interview with federal officials that he misused the money.