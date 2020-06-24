Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 2:40 p.m. EDT

ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans controlling a Georgia House committee have approved a bill to prevent election officials from proactively sending mail ballot request forms to voters ahead of an election. If it makes it through both chambers and gets Gov. Brian Kemp's signature, it could take effect ahead of November's general elections. To protect voting rights during the coronavirus pandemic, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger sent absentee ballot applications to nearly 7 million active registered voters for the state’s June 9 primary elections. Turnout increased sharply, particularly among Democrats. Republican Shaw Blackmon, the committee chairman, says he simply wants to help county officials from being flooded with ballot requests.

ATLANTA (AP) — A woman charged with arson in the burning of a fast food restaurant in the wake of Rayshard Brooks’ killing was granted bond Wednesday. But a judge said she must wear an ankle monitor, remain at home and stay off social media. Natalie White, 29, appeared in court by video from the Fulton County jail. She faces a first-degree arson charge. An arrest warrant accuses her of setting fire to the Wendy’s restaurant using a torch made with a lighter and some type of can. White’s lawyer Drew Findling, told the judge that the allegation that she set the building on fire is a “false narrative.”

ATLANTA (AP) — A bill is advancing in the Georgia House of Representatives to tax vaping products. But a key committee chairman is ruling out any increase in taxes on cigarettes and other tobacco products. The House Ways and Means Committee voted unanimously Wednesday to advance Senate Bill 375. It would regulate and tax vaping products in the same way that tobacco products are taxed and regulated. But Committee Chairman Brett Harrell says he’s not interested in a Senate proposal in another bill that would more than triple Georgia’s tax on cigarettes. The full Senate has yet to vote on the proposed tax increase.

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia state lawmakers could see their pay cut by 11% under a proposal advancing in the state Senate. Senators voted 43-3 on Tuesday to pass House Bill 1094, sending it back to the House for more debate. The bill would cut lawmakers’ yearly salary of more than $17,000 by 11% in the budget year beginning July 1. Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan’s pay of nearly $92,000 a year would be cut by 14%. Lawmakers say they want to give up part of their pay to show they are sharing in suffering. State agencies, K-12 schools, universities and others are likely to face 10% budget cuts after tax revenue fell during the coronavirus pandemic.