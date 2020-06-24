Associated Press Georgia Daybook for Wednesday, Jun. 24.

Friday, Jun. 26 10:30 AM Court hearing for one of three suspects in Ahmaud Arbery's death - Court hearing for William Bryan Jr., charged alongside father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael with murder in relation to the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery in Glynn County, GA * Arbery, an unarmed jogger, was shot to death by the father and son duo 23 Feb, and they told police they grabbed guns and pursued him in a pickup truck because they believed he was responsible for break-ins in their neighborhood. Bryan, a neighbor of the McMichaels, filmed the shooting from his vehicle as he followed them. According to a warrant, Bryan allegedly tried to block and detain Arbery with his car without legal authority

Location: Glynn County Magistrate Court, 701 H St, Brunswick, GA

Contacts: Chambers of Judge Timothy Walmsley, 1 912 652 7158

Friday, Jun. 26 - Saturday, Jun. 27 ICGB-EEAH Annual International Conference on Global Business: Engineering, Energy, Agriculture, Health and IT

Location: Holiday Inn Express Atlanta Airport-College Park, 4601 Best Rd, College Park, GA

Weblinks: http://gsmi-ibc.com/icgb-conference

Contacts: Global Strategic Management Inc , gsmi_usa@msn.com, 1 248 798 5597

CORPORATE DATA

