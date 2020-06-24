GA Lottery
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
0-4-4
(zero, four, four)
9-2-2
(nine, two, two)
7-5-9
(seven, five, nine)
1-8-8-0
(one, eight, eight, zero)
5-3-9-1
(five, three, nine, one)
2-1-1-2
(two, one, one, two)
11-45-50-52-59, Cash Ball: 3
(eleven, forty-five, fifty, fifty-two, fifty-nine; Cash Ball: three)
02-06-12-22-31
(two, six, twelve, twenty-two, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $378,000
2-2-4-5-0
(two, two, four, five, zero)
0-1-9-2-3
(zero, one, nine, two, three)
06-20-37-40-48, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 3
(six, twenty, thirty-seven, forty, forty-eight; Mega Ball: fifteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $33 million