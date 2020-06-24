Advertisement

Ga. lawmakers grapple with COVID-19 legal issues, budget cuts and more

(WITN)
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA - Georgia state senators want to give broad protection to businesses and others from being sued if someone blames them for contracting COVID-19.

House Bill 167 passed 31-19 on Tuesday and goes back to the House for more debate. The bill came forward after Senate leaders spurned a narrower measure intended to be something of a compromise between business groups and plaintiff lawyers.

Republican leaders placed the business community’s preferred language into a different bill and pushed it forward. Under the language approved Tuesday, a business would have to display “willful and wanton misconduct” or reckless or intentional infliction of harm to lose a lawsuit.

MORE | What local parents need to know about sending kids back to school

The big story out of the General Assembly this week remains the hate crimes legislation passed by the Senate after lawmakers struck a deal to remove language protecting police. The bill, passed Tuesday by a vote of 47-6, now goes back to the state House for debate of Senate changes, which include data collection and reporting requirements and the addition of sex as a protected factor.

In other news out of the Georgia General Assembly ...

  • Georgia state lawmakers could see their pay cut by 11% under a proposal advancing in the state Senate. Senators voted 43-3 on Tuesday to pass House Bill 1094, sending it back to the House for more debate. The bill would cut lawmakers’ yearly salary of more than $17,000 by 11% in the budget year beginning July 1. Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan’s pay of nearly $92,000 a year would be cut by 14%. Lawmakers say they want to give up part of their pay to show they are sharing in suffering. State agencies, K-12 schools, universities and others are likely to face 10% budget cuts after tax revenue fell during the coronavirus pandemic.
  • Gov. Brian Kemp is giving lawmakers permission to spend $250 million from Georgia’s rainy day fund to decrease budget cuts in the year beginning July 1. Kemp agreed to tap the state’s piggy bank Monday as he set a new revenue estimate for the 2021 budget year. The Republican governor cut the ceiling for spending state-collected revenue from $28.1 billion to $25.9 billion. Kemp’s new estimate of $2.2 billion less in state funds is actually an improvement over earlier outlooks. It will equal a 10% funding cut for state agencies, K-12 schools, universities and colleges. That’s down from earlier forecasts of as much as 14% reductions.
  • Georgia lawmakers are advancing a proposed state constitutional amendment that would let members meet electronically or away from the state Capitol during a pandemic or disaster. The House voted 151-6 on Tuesday for Senate Resolution 19. It goes back to the Senate for more debate. The measure would require voters statewide to decide on the changes in a referendum. The amendment would let the General Assembly choose another place or electronic means of meeting as long as lawmakers and the general public can see and hear any meetings. House Majority Leader Jon Burns tells House members the current COVID-19 pandemic has proved the need for more flexibility.

Latest News

Community

This couple’s recipe for success is faith, love and family

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Nick Proto
This month marks 53 years since Loving vs. Virginia, the case that let interracial marry and brought out the love in all communities, even here.

National Politics

Appeals court orders dismissal of Michael Flynn prosecution

Updated: 15 minutes ago
U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan had declined to immediately dismiss the case, seeking instead to evaluate on his own the Justice Department’s unusual dismissal request.

News

What school employee says about racist post linked to his account

Updated: 2 hours ago
The athletics director for Lakeside High School issued a statement about a Facebook meme referencing the Ku Klax Klan that drew an investigation by the Columbia County School District.

News

Name given for worker killed by accident at Bridgestone plant

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
A contractor died after an accident at the Bridgestone Americas passenger/light truck tire plant warehouse in Graniteville.

Latest News

News

New York City Marathon canceled because of coronavirus

Updated: 3 hours ago
New York Road Runners announced the cancellation of the world’s largest marathon Wednesday.

VOD Recordings

WRDW Live Stream

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Aiken man accused of forgery, fraudulent W-2 forms

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
A 34-year-old Aiken man has been arrested and charged with submitting fraudulent W-2 forms to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.

News

S.C. jobs report includes local layoffs, closures

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Closures or layoffs by several employers across South Carolina, including ones in the North Augusta area, Bamberg, Barnwell and Orangeburg, are included in the SC Works WARN Notification Report released this month.

Business

Crowne Plaza North Augusta to hold job fair

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Crowne Plaza North Augusta is holding a job fair this week.

News

Augusta Common renaming expected to be discussed

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Augusta Commission is meeting later today, and up for discussion again is a potential name change to Augusta Common Park.