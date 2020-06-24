Ga. lawmakers grapple with COVID-19 legal issues, budget cuts and more

ATLANTA - Georgia state senators want to give broad protection to businesses and others from being sued if someone blames them for contracting COVID-19.

House Bill 167 passed 31-19 on Tuesday and goes back to the House for more debate. The bill came forward after Senate leaders spurned a narrower measure intended to be something of a compromise between business groups and plaintiff lawyers.

Republican leaders placed the business community’s preferred language into a different bill and pushed it forward. Under the language approved Tuesday, a business would have to display “willful and wanton misconduct” or reckless or intentional infliction of harm to lose a lawsuit.

The big story out of the General Assembly this week remains the hate crimes legislation passed by the Senate after lawmakers struck a deal to remove language protecting police. The bill, passed Tuesday by a vote of 47-6, now goes back to the state House for debate of Senate changes, which include data collection and reporting requirements and the addition of sex as a protected factor.

In other news out of the Georgia General Assembly ...