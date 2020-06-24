Advertisement

This couple’s recipe for success is faith, love and family

By Nick Proto
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - This month marks 53 years since Loving vs. Virginia, the case that let interracial marry and brought out the love in all communities, even here.

Among those whose loved has bloomed in that time are David and Gwin Cooper, who’ve been married 50 years.

“Hate is a heavy burden,” David Cooper said. “Love is easy to carry.”

Love that's lasted for 50 years.

Love that got its start on the way to the North Augusta High School homecoming in 1969.

LOCAL | What parents need to know about kids' return to school

“When she got in that car,” he says, “I looked in that rear view mirror and said she is fine as —”

“— don’t say it,” she interjects.

“I didn’t say it,” he continues with a laugh.

What stuck out about him for her?

“Athletic, good-looking,” she said.

“He has a great heart, and he’s very passionate about the things he loves.”

This love has been easy to carry for the Coopers.

“Sometimes when Cupid shoots that arrow, PING, you can’t get out of the way,” he said.

But it hasn’t always been easy for others to accept.

“Things were hard,” he said. “I was getting all kinds of phone calls.”

They persevered, and now they have three children and five grandchildren.

As they sit and look at the protesting and disconnect in the world, they turn to the same foundation that got them through half a century ago.

People hate each other because they fear each other. They fear each other because they don’t know each other. The reason they don’t know each other is they don’t communicate.

David Cooper

“I can sit here and talk to anybody 10 minutes and you know what I find out? You and me have the same wants and needs. We’re no different,” David Cooper said.

Faith, love and family is their recipe for success.

And who are we to argue with 50 years of marriage?

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Local couple of 50 years shares story of love

Updated: 13 hours ago
Loving v. Virginia, the landmark case that allowed interracial couples to get married, brought out the love in all communities, even here.

Business

How Augusta small businesses can get COVID-19 relief

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 8:49 AM EDT
|
By Staff
If you own a small business in Augusta and need help recovering from the pandemic, you can apply for the city's relief program starting today.

Community

One On One with Richard Rogers: The American Heart Association

Updated: Feb. 26, 2020 at 4:29 PM EST
|
By Staff
Heart issues are always some of the biggest faced by Georgia and South Carolina residents.

Community

One on One with Richard Rogers: Jennifer Bowen with the Augusta CVB

Updated: Feb. 5, 2020 at 11:25 AM EST
|
By Staff
Jennifer Bowen with the Augusta Convention and Visitors Bureau goes One on One with Richard Rogers.

Latest News

Community

One-on-One with Richard Rogers: Brenda Durant with Augusta Arts Council

Updated: Jan. 29, 2020 at 11:17 AM EST
Brenda Durant with the Augusta Arts Council is here to talk one-on-one with Richard Rogers.

Community

One-On-One with Richard Rogers: T-SPLOST and you

Updated: Jan. 21, 2020 at 10:22 AM EST
|
By Richard Rogers
Richard Rogers is talking T-SPLOST with the Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce.

Community

Paine College to celebrate life of president emeritus

Updated: Aug. 23, 2019 at 3:22 AM EDT
|
By Staff
Paine College will celebrate life and legacy of President Emeritus, Dr. Julius S. Scott, Jr. in an open memorial service.

Community

Sister Hazel added to Rock Fore! Dough lineup

Updated: Mar. 22, 2019 at 10:18 AM EDT
|
By Staff
A new act is added to the Rock Fore! Dough lineup!

Community

CA police buy new bike for 7-year-old whose bike was stolen by bullies

Updated: Mar. 18, 2019 at 10:15 AM EDT
Sometimes, a story just fills your heart and writes itself. This is one of those stories.

Community

FL dog whose mouth was taped shut begins new life as K9 deputy

Updated: Mar. 15, 2019 at 3:55 PM EDT
|
By Staff
A Florida dog that was found with its mouth taped shut has found a new leash -- yes, pun intended -- on life: as a K9 deputy.