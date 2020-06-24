This couple’s recipe for success is faith, love and family

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - This month marks 53 years since Loving vs. Virginia, the case that let interracial marry and brought out the love in all communities, even here.

Among those whose loved has bloomed in that time are David and Gwin Cooper, who’ve been married 50 years.

“Hate is a heavy burden,” David Cooper said. “Love is easy to carry.”

Love that's lasted for 50 years.

Love that got its start on the way to the North Augusta High School homecoming in 1969.

“When she got in that car,” he says, “I looked in that rear view mirror and said she is fine as —”

“— don’t say it,” she interjects.

“I didn’t say it,” he continues with a laugh.

What stuck out about him for her?

“Athletic, good-looking,” she said.

“He has a great heart, and he’s very passionate about the things he loves.”

This love has been easy to carry for the Coopers.

“Sometimes when Cupid shoots that arrow, PING, you can’t get out of the way,” he said.

But it hasn’t always been easy for others to accept.

“Things were hard,” he said. “I was getting all kinds of phone calls.”

They persevered, and now they have three children and five grandchildren.

As they sit and look at the protesting and disconnect in the world, they turn to the same foundation that got them through half a century ago.

People hate each other because they fear each other. They fear each other because they don’t know each other. The reason they don’t know each other is they don’t communicate.

“I can sit here and talk to anybody 10 minutes and you know what I find out? You and me have the same wants and needs. We’re no different,” David Cooper said.

Faith, love and family is their recipe for success.

And who are we to argue with 50 years of marriage?

