Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Severe Storms Possible Through This Evening
WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale((Source: WRDW))
By Riley Hale
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A few strong storms will be possible for the CSRA through this evening. The Storm Prediction Center has these areas in the CSRA under a slight risk (2/5) through tonight and into early tomorrow morning. Storms should be losing there punch after midnight tonight there could be a few isolated shower come early Thursday morning and the afternoon. Storms will move from the Southwest to the Northeast starting around 6:00 pm and exiting the region later this evening. Southwestern counties will have the greatest risk for severe weather due to more favorable conditions during daylight hours but everyone should stay weather aware through this evening.

Slight risk (2/5) for severe weather through 8 AM Thursday for all of CSRA.
Slight risk (2/5) for severe weather through 8 AM Thursday for all of CSRA.(WRDW)

A few storms still look possible Thursday afternoon, but coverage should remain isolated to scattered instead of widespread. The front nearing our region will be beginning to dissipate, but highs should be slightly below average in the mid to upper 80s.

Our pattern looks to shift to a drier and hotter set up Friday into the weekend. Lows will be near 70 in the morning and highs will be in the mid to low 90s. Keep it here for updates.

