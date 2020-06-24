DA announces indictment of three men in Ahmaud Arbery case

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Cobb County District Attorney’s office has received indictments from the Glynn County Grand Jury against the three men charged in connection with the death of Ahmaud Arbery.

DA Joyette M. Holmes held a news conference Wednesday afternoon to make the announcement of the indictments of Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael, and William R. Bryan on malice and felony murder charges.

“This is another step forward in seeking justice for Ahmaud. Our team from the Cobb Judicial Circuit has been committed to effectively bringing forward the evidence in this case, and today was no exception. It has been an effort of many agencies including the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Justice who have worked together to get to this point. We will continue to be intentional in the pursuit of justice for this family and the community at large as the prosecution of this case continues,” Holmes said in a statement.

[MORE: Read the full indictment against Gregory McMichael]

[MORE: Read the full indictment against Travis McMichael]

[MORE: Read the full indictment against William Bryan]

The three men were charged following the Feb. 23, 2020 case that shocked many across the nation. Video of the shooting was leaked to social media and quickly went viral.

The GBI says both McMichaels and Bryan used their trucks to chase down Arbery, who attempted to escape the trio. The McMichaels claimed Arbery was a burglary suspect in a Brunswick neighborhood.

The McMichaels eventually caught up to Arbery and a fight ensued that quickly turned deadly when Travis, according to the GBI, told officials he shot Arbery in self-defense.

