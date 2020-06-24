Advertisement

DA announces indictment of three men in Ahmaud Arbery case

By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Cobb County District Attorney’s office has received indictments from the Glynn County Grand Jury against the three men charged in connection with the death of Ahmaud Arbery.

DA Joyette M. Holmes held a news conference Wednesday afternoon to make the announcement of the indictments of Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael, and William R. Bryan on malice and felony murder charges.

The latest in the Ahmaud Arbery case
Ahmaud Arbery's mom met with President Trump. Here's what she thought.
2017 video shows Georgia officer trying to tase Ahmaud Arbery
What autopsy has revealed about the death of jogger Ahmaud Arbery
Suspect used racial slur as he stood over dying Ahmaud Arbery, prosecutor says

“This is another step forward in seeking justice for Ahmaud. Our team from the Cobb Judicial Circuit has been committed to effectively bringing forward the evidence in this case, and today was no exception. It has been an effort of many agencies including the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Justice who have worked together to get to this point. We will continue to be intentional in the pursuit of justice for this family and the community at large as the prosecution of this case continues,” Holmes said in a statement.

[MORE: Read the full indictment against Gregory McMichael]

[MORE: Read the full indictment against Travis McMichael]

[MORE: Read the full indictment against William Bryan]

The three men were charged following the Feb. 23, 2020 case that shocked many across the nation. Video of the shooting was leaked to social media and quickly went viral.

The GBI says both McMichaels and Bryan used their trucks to chase down Arbery, who attempted to escape the trio. The McMichaels claimed Arbery was a burglary suspect in a Brunswick neighborhood.

The McMichaels eventually caught up to Arbery and a fight ensued that quickly turned deadly when Travis, according to the GBI, told officials he shot Arbery in self-defense.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bayer to pay up to $10.9 billion to settle Monsanto case

Updated: 8 minutes ago
Bayer will pay up to $10.9 billion to settle litigation over the subsidiary Monsanto’s weedkiller Roundup.

National Politics

Appeals court orders dismissal of Michael Flynn prosecution

Updated: 16 minutes ago
U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan had declined to immediately dismiss the case, seeking instead to evaluate on his own the Justice Department’s unusual dismissal request.

News

Three men indicted on Ahmaud Arbery case

Updated: 41 minutes ago

News

Recreation department hosts drive-in movie night in Thomson County

Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Thomson-McDuffie Recreation Department will be hosting a drive-in movie night at Sweetwater Park this Friday.

News

AU Medical Center settles false claims act investigation for $2.6M

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Augusta University Medical Center (AUMC) agreed to a settlement to resolve allegations that the center submitted false claims to several government-funded healthcare programs.

Latest News

Community

This couple’s recipe for success is faith, love and family

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Proto
This month marks 53 years since Loving vs. Virginia, the case that let interracial marry and brought out the love in all communities, even here.

News

Ga. lawmakers grapple with COVID-19 legal issues, budget cuts and more

Updated: 4 hours ago
Georgia state senators want to give broad protection to businesses and others from being sued if someone blames them for contracting COVID-19.

News

What school employee says about racist post linked to his account

Updated: 6 hours ago
The athletics director for Lakeside High School issued a statement about a Facebook meme referencing the Ku Klax Klan that drew an investigation by the Columbia County School District.

News

Name given for worker killed by accident at Bridgestone plant

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
A contractor died after an accident at the Bridgestone Americas passenger/light truck tire plant warehouse in Graniteville.

News

New York City Marathon canceled because of coronavirus

Updated: 6 hours ago
New York Road Runners announced the cancellation of the world’s largest marathon Wednesday.