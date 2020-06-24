Crowne Plaza North Augusta to hold job fair

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crowne Plaza North Augusta is holding a job fair this week.

Applications and interviews will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the hotel, 1060 Center St.

You may bring a resume, but one is not required.

The hotel says it’s looking to hire bartenders, servers, front desk agents, room attendants, housemen and shift engineers.

If you’re interested in a position but can’t make it to the job fair, you can apply by texting 84701 to 884-311-6432.

