Crews start removing Calhoun statue in Charleston

Crews in Charleston, S.C., started removing the Charles C. Calhoun statue in Marion Square.
Crews in Charleston, S.C., started removing the Charles C. Calhoun statue in Marion Square.(WRDW)
By Ray Rivera
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 5:03 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews overnight started taking down the John C. Calhoun statue from Marion Square after Charleston City Council approved a resolution to remove it.

The Charleston Police Department announced at 11:34 p.m. that Calhoun Street between Meeting Street and King Street was closed for the removal of the statue.

Police said that portion of the street would be closed for several hours. A crowd gathered as crews worked to remove the statue.

Just Tuesday afternoon, Charleston City Council voted unanimously on the resolution to remove the statue. Calhoun’s statue is the latest monument removal in a wave of similar actions throughout the country after George Floyd’s death.

Calhoun was the seventh vice president of the United States. His support of slavery has prompted calls for the statue’s removal from Marion Square for years.

“We have a sense of unity moving forward for racial conciliation and for unity in this city,” Mayor John Tecklenburg said after the vote to remove the statue on Tuesday evening. “God bless you all.”

Tuesday’s decision came after the city did legal research to first figure out whether or not they owned the statue and could take it down.

Some people feel like the statue is a part of history, and said it should remain up.

City officials said they will be consulting with historians and a committee to find a new place for the statue.

Tecklenburg said he would like the statue to be moved to a local museum or a higher education learning facility where it can be placed in full historical context, and be preserved and protected.

Calhoun, born in 1782 in Abbeville, S.C., was a statesman, serving in a variety of roles including U.S. senator, a U.S. secretary of state, secretary of war and the nation’s seventh vice president. He died in 1850, 11 years before the start of the Civil War.

