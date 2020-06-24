Advertisement

Augusta Common renaming expected to be discussed

Augusta Common
Augusta Common(Augusta Common)
Published: Jun. 24, 2020
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Augusta Commission is meeting later today, and up for discussion again is a potential name change to Augusta Common Park.

Officials are voting on whether to change the name to the Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd Memorial Park.

The three slain African Americans have been focal points of protests in recent weeks calling for police reform and racial justice.

The renaming was requested by Commissioner Bill Fennoy.

It had been up for possible discussion at last week’s meeting, but commissioners opted not to talk about it then.

