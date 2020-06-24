Advertisement

AU Medical Center settles false claims act investigation for $2.6M

Augusta University Health
Augusta University Health(WRDW)
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University Medical Center agreed to a settlement to resolve allegations that the center submitted false claims to several government-funded healthcare programs.

The government concluded that the medical center violated the False Claims Act by knowingly submitting claims to federal healthcare programs for a procedure that was not covered by Medicare and Medicaid.

The investigation involved these medically unnecessary “procedures,” which was referred to as a “Belsey Collis” and billed as a covered procedure, as well as post-surgical follow-up care.

Investigators commended AUMC for actively cooperating and fully committing to both monetary and non-monetary corrective actions for the alleged misconduct. The center settled the claim by paying $2.625 million.

“Our office is committed to ensuring providers billing federal health care programs do so properly and that the medical care provided is appropriate,” U.S. Attorney Bobby L. Christine said in the release. “AUMC should be commended for its response to the government’s investigation. From the outset, AUMC was cooperative with the government’s investigation and took proactive remedial steps.”

The claims resolved by this settlement agreement are allegations only, and there has been no determination of liability. The settlement was with the United States, the state of Georgia, and the state of South Carolina.

