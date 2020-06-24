Aiken man accused of forgery, fraudulent W-2 forms

AIKEN, S.C. (WIS) - A 34-year-old Aiken man has been arrested and charged with submitting fraudulent W-2 forms to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.

According to officials, the documents submitted by Marquis Garrett inflated his wages and withholdings, which allowed him to receive income tax refunds he was not entitled to.

The agency said Garrett submitted fraudulent records for tax years 2015, 2017 and 2018. He also is charged with forgery on suspicion of submitting a fraudulent W-2 form for the 2018 tax year in February 2019, according to the arrest warrants.

If Garrett is convicted, he will be required to serve one year in prison and/or pay a$5,000 fine for each of the three delivery of fraudulent document charges. Garrett would serve five years in prison and pay a fine to be determined by the court for the forgery charge.

Garrett is being held at the Aiken County Detention Center.

