Aiken animal shelter gives free adoptions to first responders

By Tyria Goines
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Aiken County Animal Shelter is partnering with FOTAS to is give back to workers fighting on the frontlines.

This Saturday, the shelter will provide free pet adoptions to all first responders and essential workers. The shelter says it's the least they can do for the folks keeping us safe every day.

"Just a big thank you for everything you do, for coming out and you know, getting up and going to work every day, and for all the nurses, and doctors, and first responders. And just all the essential workers," Bobby Arthurs, shelter manager of the shelter, said.

The event is from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. Appointments aren't required but you can schedule one by calling 803-642-1537.

You’re asked to bring your work badge and wear a mask.

