Name given for worker killed by accident at Bridgestone plant

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A contractor died Tuesday after an accident at the Bridgestone Americas passenger/light truck tire plant warehouse.

Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables identified the dead man as 58-year-old Andrew Hobbs, of Thomson. He was pronounced dead at 1:11 p.m. Tuesday from injuries he suffered shortly after 9 a.m. that day while working at Bridgestone-Firestone plant in Graniteville. Hobbs suffered crushing injuries and will be autopsied Thursday in Newberry, according to Ables.

The company issued this statement about the incident:

At Bridgestone Americas, the well-being and safety of our employees, contractors, and visitors is our most important value.

On June 23, a contractor who worked at our Aiken County Passenger/Light Truck Tire Plant’s warehouse passed away following an injury sustained during an accident at the warehouse earlier in the day. We are currently investigating the situation. At this time, we do not have any further details about this incident. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family, friends and co-workers at our Aiken County Passenger Tire Plant.

A $34 million new warehouse expansion opened June 18 at the plant with a ribbon cutting by several company executives. The is 272,000-square-foot expansion and is expected to create 20 jobs, the company said last week in a news release.

Bridgestone has operated the plant in Graniteville since 1998, producing passenger and light truck tires for original equipment manufacturers and retail. Bridgestone also operates an off-road tire plant in Trenton, producing large and ultra-large off-the-road radial tires.

