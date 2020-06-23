Advertisement

Younger GA residents contracting COVID-19 at higher rates, but what’s the cause?

Eighteen to 29 is now the leading age group of positive coronavirus cases in Georgia.
Eighteen to 29 is now the leading age group of positive coronavirus cases in Georgia.(Associated Press)
By Ciara Cummings
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Eighteen to 29 is now the leading age group of positive coronavirus cases in Georgia.

While they do not lead in hospitalizations or deaths, the medical community cautions a false sense of security.

[MORE: By the numbers: COVID-19 numbers across the CSRA.]

While many may wonder if recent protests are the reason for the cause in higher rates, but health officials say it’s much more than that.

May 30 marked the first of marching in the two-state. Nearly four weeks later, local health officials can trace recent peaks in COVID.

“Has enough time lapsed that we can see is this possible that this is from the local protest?” AU Health Chief Medical Officer Phillip Coule said. “Yes.”

Coule argues protests are not solely to blame. He cites summer events and a jump in large celebrations.

“What we do know is that there is a very distinct uptick in cases locally as well as a shift in those cases to younger people,” Coule said. “We’ve seen a 40 percent increase in cases under the age of 35 for people testing positive. So that’s a very dramatic shift”

While our area sees the 40 percent jump in younger people testing positive, statewide they’re leading the totals too. We found, by today, more than 12,000 confirmed cases belonged to the age group 18 to 29.

Two weeks ago was a similar story: daily totals from June 9 show the highest reporting in that same age population.

“I think all of us wish this would just go away,” Coule said. “And I think some people are behaving like it has. It hasn’t gone away. We certainly are seeing less impact from it right now during the summer, but I think it’s the combination of the two things: people acting like this isn’t a problem when it very much is.”

He expects the age trend to continue throughout the summer as state and national guidelines are loosened.

“Luckily that group has a low likelihood of unfortunate events from this, complications,” Coule said. “Low risk does not mean no risk.”

Data still points to the most severe cases within the senior and medically fragile population. But because young adults, from protests to parties, can spread it to their parents and grandparents, we must all, Coule urges, behave as if the risk for the community is equal.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fish are dying in the Savannah River and we don’t know what’s causing it

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Celeste Springer
It was pretty quiet on the river until the Savannah River Keepers were left with unanswered questions this week for one reason: dead fish.

News

Augusta University announces plans for fall re-opening

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kennedi Harris
They were forced to close the doors in late March, but Tuesday, Augusta University officially announced its plan to re-open campus the fall.

National

Geared Up

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
With recent demonstrations, protests and riots across the country, people are once again questioning police response and the use of military gear for policing.

Coronavirus

SC governor announces ‘Palmetto Primary’ program focused on restaurant safety

Updated: 4 hours ago
Gov. Henry McMaster announced a new program focused on keeping people safe at restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest News

News

Augusta Fire/EMA providing free cloth masks for the public

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Augusta Fire/EMA Department will be giving away two to three free face masks to the people of Augusta until supplies last.

News

Georgia hate crime bill heads to Governor Kemp after Senate approval

Updated: 4 hours ago
Georgia’s state Senate has passed hate crimes legislation deemed essential by state leaders after lawmakers struck a deal to remove language protecting police.

News

‘Hamilton’ comes to Disney Plus with less cursing

Updated: 5 hours ago
Disney cuts a couple of expletives for streaming.

News

Disney cuts some of the bad language from 'Hamilton'

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Disney cuts a couple of expletives for streaming.

Coronavirus

By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA

Updated: 6 hours ago
Get a look at continuously updated COVID-19 statistics of interest in the CSRA.

National

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Earthquake rattles central, southern Mexico

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
A man in Guerrero, Mexico records as an earthquakes shakes his house and neighborhood on June 23, 2020.