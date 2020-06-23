Advertisement

Two-state schools round up ideas for reopening in the fall

Summer is just getting started, but already local districts are laying out plans for the upcoming school year. But as COVID-19 cases rise, could it mean more distance learning come the fall? (Source: MGN)
Summer is just getting started, but already local districts are laying out plans for the upcoming school year. But as COVID-19 cases rise, could it mean more distance learning come the fall? (Source: MGN)(WIBW)
By Brady Trapnell
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGEFIELD, SC (WRDW/WAGT) - Summer is just getting started, but already local districts are laying out plans for the upcoming school year. But as COVID-19 cases rise, could it mean more distance learning come the fall?

School districts on both sides of the river are weighing big decisions on going back to school.

Just Monday, South Carolina released its recommendations. South Carolina’s task force announced their 92 pages of recommendations, but they’ve left many people with questions.

The full list does include multiple steps and measures, but ultimately the Palmetto State still leaves much up to school districts. And the journey back to school is clearer than it has been.

“While I appreciate the recommendations, we definitely need some strong guidance on what we can and can’t do moving forward,” Dr. Kevin O’Gorman, Edgefield County school superintendent, said.

O'Gorman says it's the difference between recommendations and guidelines. Take the school calendar for example: districts can choose a year-round calendar, an extended winter break or scheduling by semester based on their needs.

So, each district needs its own reopening task force.

South Carolina's learning model is more specific:

  • Low spread means traditional schooling with potentially staggered class dismissal.
  • Medium spread means hybrid learning which could be alternate days.
  • High spread means full distance learning.

It's similar to what Georgia recommended several weeks ago, leaving a lot up to local officials.

Edgefield County says its biggest obstacle is internet access for distance learning.

“We do not have fiber optic cable in the county. A lot of folks rely on satellite internet which is not reliable,” O’Gorman said.

In Aiken County, school officials are asking parents for their ideas. Parents are getting emailed surveys with questions like “Do you have internet access?”

School officials say it’s all in an effort to plan for different ways for learning to happen this fall. Parents still may have issues but they’re getting a say.

South Carolina school districts must announce their reopening plans at least 20 days in advance of the first day of school.

On the Georgia side, Richmond County says they are waiting on the data from parent surveys before making decisions. The Columbia County School Board is announcing its plans soon for the upcoming year as well.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fish are dying in the Savannah River and we don’t know what’s causing it

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Celeste Springer
It was pretty quiet on the river until the Savannah River Keepers were left with unanswered questions this week for one reason: dead fish.

News

Augusta University announces plans for fall re-opening

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kennedi Harris
They were forced to close the doors in late March, but Tuesday, Augusta University officially announced its plan to re-open campus the fall.

News

Younger GA residents contracting COVID-19 at higher rates, but what’s the cause?

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ciara Cummings
Eighteen to 29 is now the leading age group of positive coronavirus cases in Georgia.

National

Geared Up

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
With recent demonstrations, protests and riots across the country, people are once again questioning police response and the use of military gear for policing.

Latest News

Coronavirus

SC governor announces ‘Palmetto Primary’ program focused on restaurant safety

Updated: 4 hours ago
Gov. Henry McMaster announced a new program focused on keeping people safe at restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Augusta Fire/EMA providing free cloth masks for the public

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Augusta Fire/EMA Department will be giving away two to three free face masks to the people of Augusta until supplies last.

News

Georgia hate crime bill heads to Governor Kemp after Senate approval

Updated: 4 hours ago
Georgia’s state Senate has passed hate crimes legislation deemed essential by state leaders after lawmakers struck a deal to remove language protecting police.

News

‘Hamilton’ comes to Disney Plus with less cursing

Updated: 5 hours ago
Disney cuts a couple of expletives for streaming.

News

Disney cuts some of the bad language from 'Hamilton'

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Disney cuts a couple of expletives for streaming.

Coronavirus

By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA

Updated: 6 hours ago
Get a look at continuously updated COVID-19 statistics of interest in the CSRA.