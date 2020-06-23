Advertisement

Trump’s brother seeks to halt family tell-all book

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Students for Trump conference at Dream City Church, Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Phoenix.
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Students for Trump conference at Dream City Church, Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Phoenix.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
By MICHAEL BALSAMO
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s brother is asking a New York City judge to prevent the president’s niece from publishing a tell-all book, which is expected to be released later this month.

In court papers, Robert Trump’s lawyers argue that Mary Trump and others had signed a settlement agreement in the late 1990s that included a confidentially clause explicitly saying they would not “publish any account concerning the litigation or their relationship,” unless they all agreed.

The settlement agreement related to the will of Donald Trump’s father, New York real estate developer Fred Trump.

“Confidentiality was at the essence of the Settlement agreement,” the court papers say.

Robert Trump argues the publication of the book is prohibited by the settlement agreement reached in 2001 and he never consented to it being published.

A description of the book — titled “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” — on Amazon says it describes “a nightmare of traumas, destructive relationships, and a tragic combination of neglect and abuse.”

“She explains how specific events and general family patterns created the damaged man who currently occupies the Oval Office, including the strange and harmful relationship between Fred Trump and his two oldest sons, Fred Jr. and Donald,” the online description says.

The motion seeks an injunction to prevent Mary Trump and the book's publisher, Simon & Schuster, from releasing it.

“President Trump and his siblings are seeking to suppress a book that will discuss matters of utmost public importance,” attorney Theodore Boutrous Jr., a representative for Mary Trump, said in a statement. “They are pursuing this unlawful prior restraint because they do not want the American people to know the truth. The courts will not tolerate this brazen and baseless effort to squelch speech in violation of the First Amendment.”

A Simon & Schuster official said in a statement he was confident the attempt to block publication would fail.

“Mary Trump has written a compelling personal story of worldwide significance, and we look forward to helping her tell her story,” said Adam Rothberg, spokesman for the publishing house.

___

Associated Press writer Hillel Italie in New York contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Final results in NY, Kentucky primaries could be days away

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY, PIPER HUDSPETH BLACKBURN and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
Overwhelmed Kentucky and New York officials faced a deluge of mail-in votes likely to delay results for days after high-profile primaries Tuesday.

National

Seattle mayor proposes $20M in cuts to police to help budget

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Seattle police are investigating another shooting that happened near the city’s “occupied” protest zone.

News

Fish are dying in the Savannah River and we don’t know what’s causing it

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Celeste Springer
It was pretty quiet on the river until the Savannah River Keepers were left with unanswered questions this week for one reason: dead fish.

National

Crowds mourn Rayshard Brooks at storied Atlanta church

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KATE BRUMBACK Associated Press
The private funeral at Ebenezer Baptist Church follows a public viewing held Monday. The Rev. Raphael Warnock, senior pastor at the church and a Democratic candidate for Senate, will deliver the eulogy.

Latest News

National

Baptists and Walmart criticize rebel-themed Mississippi flag

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS Associated Press
The Confederate-themed Mississippi flag drew opposition Tuesday from two big forces in the culturally conservative state: Southern Baptists and Walmart.

National

Obama raises $7.6M for Joe Biden’s campaign

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ALEXANDRA JAFFE
Former President Barack Obama has helped raise a record-breaking $7.6 million from more than 175,000 individual donors ahead of his first fundraiser for presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

National

Geared Up: Questions about police militarization arise again

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Daniela Molina, Lee Zurik, and Jamie Grey
Since 2008, the U.S. military has sent more than 1,000 mine-resistant vehicles to local police departments at their request. Now, some are questioning the optics.

News

Augusta University announces plans for fall re-opening

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kennedi Harris
They were forced to close the doors in late March, but Tuesday, Augusta University officially announced its plan to re-open campus the fall.

News

Younger GA residents contracting COVID-19 at higher rates, but what’s the cause?

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ciara Cummings
Eighteen to 29 is now the leading age group of positive coronavirus cases in Georgia.

National

Geared Up

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
With recent demonstrations, protests and riots across the country, people are once again questioning police response and the use of military gear for policing.