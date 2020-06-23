Advertisement

SC governor announces ‘Palmetto Primary’ program focused on restaurant safety

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster spoke Tuesday about the state's new Palmetto Primary program. (Source: WRDW)
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster spoke Tuesday about the state's new Palmetto Primary program. (Source: WRDW)((Source: WRDW))
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster announced a new program focused on keeping people safe at restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program, called “Palmetto Priority,” is a commitment made by restaurants to provide a safe place for staff and customers to demonstrate real precautions that they are taking to prevent the spread of the virus.

Restaurants that choose to participate will have to complete a checklist of “operational assurances,” participate in required free online education, and participate in a DHEC limited-scope food safety inspection.

“Restaurants that successfully complete the checklist and sign a commitment to their employees and customers will earn the endorsement of the program,” officials said.

According to McMaster, restaurants will then receive a decal showing their participation in the program and that they are fully compliant.

“If you go into a restaurant, and it doesn’t have this decal, go somewhere else,” McMaster said.

The SC Restaurant and Lodging Association will oversee the program, which can be found here, by providing patrons with the opportunity to share their experience, both positive and negative, through a short survey.

McMaster at 4 p.m.

LIVE: South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is set to speak shortly.

Posted by News 12 NBC 26 on Tuesday, June 23, 2020

The governor was joined by hospitality industry leaders for the announcement.

The news conference comes after several days of record-breaking totals of new COVID-19 cases have been reported.

On Monday, the state reported 1,002 new confirmed cases, but Tuesday’s update from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 890 new confirmed cases.

Earlier on Tuesday, Rep. Wendell Gilliard sent a letter to McMaster urging him to require people to wear face masks in public. But the governor has said on multiple occasions he will not require face masks, something he reiterated during a news conference Monday afternoon in North Charleston.

But he has said he strongly encourages masks be worn around older people.

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Augusta Fire/EMA providing free cloth masks for the public

Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Augusta Fire/EMA Department will be giving away two to three free face masks to the people of Augusta until supplies last.

News

Georgia hate crime bill heads to Governor Kemp after Senate approval

Updated: 1 hour ago
Georgia’s state Senate has passed hate crimes legislation deemed essential by state leaders after lawmakers struck a deal to remove language protecting police.

Coronavirus

New report suggests ways to safely get back to work amid pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
The coronavirus pandemic recently stopped the economy in its tracks. Now, businesses across the United States are slowly reopening.

News

‘Hamilton’ comes to Disney Plus with less cursing

Updated: 2 hours ago
Disney cuts a couple of expletives for streaming.

Latest News

News

Disney cuts some of the bad language from 'Hamilton'

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Disney cuts a couple of expletives for streaming.

Coronavirus

By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA

Updated: 2 hours ago
Get a look at continuously updated COVID-19 statistics of interest in the CSRA.

National

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Earthquake rattles central, southern Mexico

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
A man in Guerrero, Mexico records as an earthquakes shakes his house and neighborhood on June 23, 2020.

National Politics

Fauci hopeful for a vaccine by late 2020, early 2021

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
Dr. Anthony Fauci says the COVD-19 vaccine could be ready by the end of this year or early 2021; it’s “when and not if.”

News

Have you seen this missing 54-year-old man?

Updated: 5 hours ago
Richmond County sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a man who may be missing: Darren Gordon, 54.

News

Columbia County BOE meeting Tuesday night to discuss back-to-school plan

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
The Columbia County Board of Education will talk about the district’s back-to-school plans as districts across the country figure out how to grapple with the continuing coronavirus epidemic.