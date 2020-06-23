Advertisement

Report details pilot problems before crash killed Thomson teacher

Jennifer Landrum and the National Transportation safety board report on the plane crash that killed her.
Jennifer Landrum and the National Transportation safety board report on the plane crash that killed her.(WRDW)
By Staff reports
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
New details have been released about a plane crash that killed a Thomson teacher and two others nearly two years ago in New York.

In October 2018, the seven-seat Piper PA34 200T broke apart in the air off the coast of Long Island before it crashed in the water.

All three people on board died: McDuffie County teacher Jennifer Landrum, her boyfriend and the pilot.

Reports from the National Transportation Safety Board show that in 2011, the pilot’s flying certificates were revoked for falsifying records and for “careless and reckless” operation of an airplane in “unairworthy condition.”

Officials also found that weeks before the crash, flight instructors familiar with the plane knew about mechanical issues.

Read the NTSB’s report:

