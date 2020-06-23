Advertisement

Police protections pulled as Ga. hate crimes bill moves forward

Georgia Capitol
Georgia Capitol(WRDW)
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA — In an abrupt turn, Republicans in the Georgia Senate have removed protections for police from hate crimes legislation, just days after adding them in over the objection of civil rights groups and Democrats.

First responders were removed as a protected class from the bill Monday by the Senate Rules Committee after lawmakers said they struck a deal between parties.

House Bill 426 would impose additional penalties for crimes motivated by the victim’s race, color, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, gender or disability.

Many supporters were angered when Republicans added first responders to that list in committee on Friday.

MORE | Lawmakers support election on disbanding Glynn County police

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Fauci says COVID-19 vaccine could be ready by the end of year or early 2021

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
Dr. Anthony Fauci says the COVD-19 vaccine could be ready by the end of this year or early 2021; it’s “when and not if.”

News

Have you seen this missing 54-year-old man?

Updated: 1 hours ago
Richmond County sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a man who may be missing: Darren Gordon, 54.

News

Columbia County BOE meeting Tuesday night to discuss back-to-school plan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
The Columbia County Board of Education will talk about the district’s back-to-school plans as districts across the country figure out how to grapple with the continuing coronavirus epidemic.

National

How NASCAR is showing support for Bubba Wallace

Updated: 2 hours ago
There was a show of solidarity against racism in the NASCAR community on June 22, 2020.

Local

What investigators say about crash that killed teacher

Updated: 2 hours ago
Two years after a plane crash killed a Thomson teacher, we now know more about the incident.

Latest News

News

S.C. Sen. Tim Scott wants these police reforms

Updated: 2 hours ago

National

Protests escalate near White House after attempt to pull down Andrew Jackson statue

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Police reportedly used pepper spray to move protesters out of Lafayette Square, where the Jackson statue is located.

News

DA Natalie Paine tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 2 hours ago
District Attorney Natalie Paine announced that she tested positive for COVID-19.

Regional

South Carolina beaches fill, but COVID-19 takes no vacation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
People are flocking to South Carolina’s beaches for vacation after being cooped up by COVID-19 for months. But the coronavirus is still out there.

News

88-year-old Tenn. liquor store owner pulls gun on alleged thieves

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
To May Boyce, the people who walk in her store every day are more than customers; she considers them extended family. After 26 years in the liquor store business, however, she said she had to pull out her gun for the first time.