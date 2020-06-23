Advertisement

Novak Djokovic tests positive for COVID-19

Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball during an exhibition tournament in Zadar, Croatia, Sunday, June 21, 2020. Tennis player Grigor Dimitrov says he has tested positive for COVID-19 and his announcement led to the cancellation of an exhibition event in Croatia where Novak Djokovic was scheduled to play on Sunday. (AP Photo/Zvonko Kucelin)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball during an exhibition tournament in Zadar, Croatia, Sunday, June 21, 2020. Tennis player Grigor Dimitrov says he has tested positive for COVID-19 and his announcement led to the cancellation of an exhibition event in Croatia where Novak Djokovic was scheduled to play on Sunday. (AP Photo/Zvonko Kucelin) (NBC15)
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Novak Djokovic has tested positive for the coronavirus after taking part in a tennis exhibition series he organized in Serbia and Croatia. The top-ranked Serb is the fourth player to test positive for the virus after first playing in Belgrade and then again last weekend in Zadar, Croatia.

His wife also tested positive. Djokovic says “the moment we arrived in Belgrade we went to be tested. My result is positive.” Djokovic has been criticized for organizing the tournament and bringing in players from other countries amid the coronavirus pandemic. There were no social distancing measures observed at the matches in either country.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Augusta Bulls back on the pitch

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mike Jakucionis
Augusta Arsenal and Bulls Soccer clubs are back and preparing for their next season.

Sports

GHSA passes resolution for high school shot clock

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mike Jakucionis
GHSA approves shot clock, will implement over the next three seasons.

Sports

GreenJackets part of lawsuit against insurance companies

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mike Jakucionis
GreenJackets and 14 other teams suing their insurance companies after claims for business interruption were denied.

Sports

No charges in NASCAR noose incident involving Black driver

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jenna Fryer
No hate crime charges will be filed after FBI completed its investigation into noose at Talladega.

Sports

MiLB teams sue insurance providers over denied virus claims

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Seiner
15 clubs suing insurance companies for lack of catastrophe coverage.

Latest News

Sports

3 football players announce plans to transfer from Liberty

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
3 football players at Liberty transfer over racial issues.

National

Tennis No. 1 Novak Djokovic, wife have virus after his exhibitions

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By DUSAN STOJANOVIC Associated Press
The top-ranked Serb is the fourth player to test positive for the virus after first playing in Belgrade and then again last weekend in Zadar, Croatia. His wife also tested positive.

News

NASCAR rallies around Bubba Wallace as FBI investigates noose

Updated: 16 hours ago
In Alabama, there was a show of solidarity against racism at the Talladega Superspeedway.

Sports

MLB plans 60-game slate, shortest since 1878, as union balks

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By RONALD BLUM
MLB PLANNING ON 60 GAME SEASON

Sports

Blaney wins at Talladega after NASCAR unites behind Wallace

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By JOHN ZENOR
RYAN BLANEY WINS GEICO 500