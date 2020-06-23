Advertisement

No charges in NASCAR noose incident involving Black driver

Driver Bubba Wallace takes a selfie with himself and other drivers that pushed his car to the front in the pits of the Talladega Superspeedway prior to the start of the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega Ala., Monday June 22, 2020. In an extraordinary act of solidarity with NASCAR’s only Black driver, dozens of drivers pushed the car belonging to Bubba Wallace to the front of the field before Monday’s race as FBI agents nearby tried to find out who left a noose in his garage stall over the weekend. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(AP Photo/John Bazemore | AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By Jenna Fryer
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The noose found hanging in Bubba Wallace’s garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway had been there since at least last October. Federal authorities say no charges are planned. Wallace is the only Black driver at NASCAR’s top level.

He successfully pushed the stock car series to ban the Confederate flag at its venues less than two weeks ago. The noose was reported to NASCAR on Sunday but an FBI investigation determined it had been there since at least last fall. An employee of The Wood Brothers Racing also told authorities he saw the noose there in October. 

