NASCAR rallies around Bubba Wallace as FBI investigates noose

TALLADEGA, Ala. - In Alabama, there was a show of solidarity against racism at the Talladega Superspeedway.

The FBI is investigating the discovery of a noose Sunday in the garage stall of Bubba Wallace, NASCAR’s only black full-time driver.

Drivers walked alongside Wallace’s car on Monday, led by Wallace himself.

It was the first race allowing fans to get back on the track — and the first race since the NASCAR Confederate flag ban two weeks ago that was pushed by Wallace.

Nascar drivers Kyle Busch, left, and Corey LaJoie, right, join other drivers and crews as they push the car of Bubba Wallace to the front of the field prior to the start of the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega Ala., Monday June 22, 2020.

NASCAR confirmed that no fans have access to the garage where the noose was found — only a few essential personnel.

NASCAR President President Steve Phelps says whoever is found responsible will be banned from the sport for life.

Phelps says security has been stepped up for Wallace.

Bubba’s mom speaks out

Meanwhile, the driver’s mother, Desiree Wallace, is speaking out this morning about the incident.

She says it’s been an “emotional rollercoaster” for her and the family since the news broke.

“So I just thought about it and I said: Look Bub, that’s just people being ignorant.

“‘They’re trying to rattle your cage, rattle your cage,' I said. But at the end of the day, I said, ‘This will not break you.’

“If anything, we’re going to use this to rise above that.”

Her full interview will air today on “CBS This Morning” just before 7:15 a.m.

