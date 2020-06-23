Advertisement

NASCAR rallies around Bubba Wallace as FBI investigates noose

NASCAR drivers, pit crew members and others walked alongside Bubba Wallace and escorted his Number 43 car in a show of support a day after a noose was found in his garage. (CNN)
NASCAR drivers, pit crew members and others walked alongside Bubba Wallace and escorted his Number 43 car in a show of support a day after a noose was found in his garage. (CNN)(KWCH)
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 4:46 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLADEGA, Ala. - In Alabama, there was a show of solidarity against racism at the Talladega Superspeedway.

The FBI is investigating the discovery of a noose Sunday in the garage stall of Bubba Wallace, NASCAR’s only black full-time driver.

Drivers walked alongside Wallace’s car on Monday, led by Wallace himself.

It was the first race allowing fans to get back on the track — and the first race since the NASCAR Confederate flag ban two weeks ago that was pushed by Wallace.

Nascar drivers Kyle Busch, left, and Corey LaJoie, right, join other drivers and crews as they push the car of Bubba Wallace to the front of the field prior to the start of the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega Ala., Monday June 22, 2020. In an extraordinary act of solidarity with NASCAR&amp;rsquo;s only Black driver, dozens of drivers pushed the car belonging to Bubba Wallace to the front of the field before Monday&amp;rsquo;s race as FBI agents nearby tried to find out who left a noose in his garage stall over the weekend. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Nascar drivers Kyle Busch, left, and Corey LaJoie, right, join other drivers and crews as they push the car of Bubba Wallace to the front of the field prior to the start of the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega Ala., Monday June 22, 2020. In an extraordinary act of solidarity with NASCAR&amp;rsquo;s only Black driver, dozens of drivers pushed the car belonging to Bubba Wallace to the front of the field before Monday&amp;rsquo;s race as FBI agents nearby tried to find out who left a noose in his garage stall over the weekend. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) (WBAY)

NASCAR confirmed that no fans have access to the garage where the noose was found — only a few essential personnel.

NASCAR President President Steve Phelps says whoever is found responsible will be banned from the sport for life.

Phelps says security has been stepped up for Wallace.

Bubba’s mom speaks out

Meanwhile, the driver’s mother, Desiree Wallace, is speaking out this morning about the incident.

She says it’s been an “emotional rollercoaster” for her and the family since the news broke.

“So I just thought about it and I said: Look Bub, that’s just people being ignorant.

“‘They’re trying to rattle your cage, rattle your cage,' I said. But at the end of the day, I said, ‘This will not break you.’

“If anything, we’re going to use this to rise above that.”

Her full interview will air today on “CBS This Morning” just before 7:15 a.m.

MORE | In Atlanta, a final farewell for Rayshard Brooks

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Fauci to testify at a fraught time for US pandemic response

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
The government's top infectious disease expert will testify before a House committee, along with the heads of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration, and a top official at the Department of Health and Human Services.

News

Here’s the plan for S.C. kids to return to school

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
The South Carolina Department of Education has announced its final recommendations for returning to school this fall.

Crime

Crews respond to report of drive-by shooting in New Ellenton

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
Emergency medical crews and law enforcement officers were dispatched early today after a report of a drive-by shooting in New Ellenton.

News

Report details pilot problems before crash killed Thomson teacher

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff reports
New details have been released about a plane crash that killed a Thomson teacher and two others nearly two years ago in New York.

Latest News

News

Rayshard Brooks’ funeral to be today at MLK’s church

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
A funeral will be held this afternoon for Rayshard Brooks — the black man fatally shot in the back by a white Atlanta police officer at a Wendy’s drive-thru earlier this month.

News

Rabid raccoon confirmed in Aiken County, no known human exposures

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
The Department of Health and Environmental Control confirms that a raccoon found near Independent Boulevard and Williston Road in Aiken, SC has tested positive for rabies.

News

Sen. Lindsey Graham visits Aiken to talk Black Lives Matter, Meriwether monument

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Brady Trapnell
Sen. Lindsey Graham visited Aiken today to talk police reform and racial injustice. He's also calling for big changes with a controversial monument in North Augusta.

News

GBI investigates Wrens officer’s use of taser on teen

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
The GBI was requested by Wrens Police Chief Jamey Kitchens to investigate a use of force incident that resulted in a 15-year-old being tased by an officer during a fight at an apartment complex.

News

Columbia County probing racist post allegedly shared on Facebook by school employee

Updated: 17 hours ago
The Columbia County School District is investigating after a meme referencing the Ku Klux Klan was allegedly shared by a district employee.

News

Bridgestone opens new warehouse at local tire plant

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Staff
Bridgestone Americas has opened the new warehouse at its passenger/light truck tire plant near Graniteville.