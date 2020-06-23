Advertisement

MLB plans 60-game slate, shortest since 1878, as union balks

FILE - At left, in a March 17, 2015, file photo, Major League Baseball Players Association executive and former Detroit Tigers first baseman Tony Clark talks to the media before a spring training exhibition baseball game in Lakeland, Fla. At right, in a May 19, 2016, file photo, Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred speaks to reporters during a news conference at Major League Baseball headquarters in New York. Negotiators for baseball players and owners are meeting this week in Irving, Texas, in an attempt to reach agreement on a collective bargaining agreement to replace the five-year contract that expires Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016. (AP Photo/File)
FILE - At left, in a March 17, 2015, file photo, Major League Baseball Players Association executive and former Detroit Tigers first baseman Tony Clark talks to the media before a spring training exhibition baseball game in Lakeland, Fla. At right, in a May 19, 2016, file photo, Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred speaks to reporters during a news conference at Major League Baseball headquarters in New York. Negotiators for baseball players and owners are meeting this week in Irving, Texas, in an attempt to reach agreement on a collective bargaining agreement to replace the five-year contract that expires Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016. (AP Photo/File) (WIBW)
By RONALD BLUM
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball plans to unilaterally issue a 60-game schedule for its shortest season since 1878 after the players’ association rejected a negotiated deal of the same length, putting the sport on track for a combative return to the field amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Six days after Commissioner Rob Manfred and union head Tony Clark negotiated to expand the playoffs from 10 teams to 16, widen use of the designated hitter to National League games and introduce an experiment to start extra innings with a runner on second base, the deal was rejected by players.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Blaney wins at Talladega after NASCAR unites behind Wallace

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By JOHN ZENOR
RYAN BLANEY WINS GEICO 500

Sports

Volleyball at Lions Field

Updated: 9 hours ago
Volleyball players across the south east made the trip to North Augusta to participate in the annual tournament usually held in Columbia.

Sports

NASCAR race begins after show of support for Bubba Wallace

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By John Zenor
Wallace given push to front of starting line, surrounded by teams and other drivers ahead of Talladega's race

Sports

McCaffrey, Thompson look to unite Charlotte through sports

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
McCaffrey, Thompson hope to unite Charlotte through sports.

Latest News

Sports

Atlanta United president says MLS protocols work

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Atlanta United believes in MLS protocols.

Sports

Volleyball tournament makes Lions Field home

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Mike Jakucionis
Pafukas volleyball tournament, usually held in West Columbia, made North Augusta home for a tournament this past weekend.

Sports

PGA Championship confirms no fans for Harding Park

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By DOUG FERGUSON
NO FANS AT PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Sports

FBI investigating noose left in NASCAR stall of Black driver

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By JENNA FRYER
FBI INVESTIGATING NOOSE FOUND IN BUBBA WALLACE'S GARAGE

Sports

Top field, no fans for this year’s Travelers Championship

Updated: 13 hours ago
TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIP UP NEXT ON PGA TOUR

Sports

Simpson celebrates a Father’s Day win at Harbour Town

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By DOUG FERGUSON
WEBB SIMPSON WINS RBC HERITAGE