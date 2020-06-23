MiLB teams sue insurance providers over denied virus claims

Fifteen minor league baseball teams, including the Augusta GreenJackets, have filed a lawsuit alleging breach of contract by insurance providers after being denied claims for business-interruption insurance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Major League Baseball announced Monday that it will attempt to play a 60-game regular season, but its 160 affiliated minor league clubs are unlikely to play at all until at least 2021.

Minor league franchises say that even though they continue to pay yearly premiums to insurance providers for business-interruption insurance, they have been denied coverage at a time when minor league clubs have essentially no means of making revenues.

