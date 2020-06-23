Advertisement

MiLB teams sue insurance providers over denied virus claims

Monday marked opening night at Calfee Park in Pulaski, but since the minor league isn’t playing right now, two youth teams stepped up to the plate. The NRV Tigers battled it out against the Coalfield Crush.
By Jake Seiner
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Fifteen minor league baseball teams, including the Augusta GreenJackets, have filed a lawsuit alleging breach of contract by insurance providers after being denied claims for business-interruption insurance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Major League Baseball announced Monday that it will attempt to play a 60-game regular season, but its 160 affiliated minor league clubs are unlikely to play at all until at least 2021.

Minor league franchises say that even though they continue to pay yearly premiums to insurance providers for business-interruption insurance, they have been denied coverage at a time when minor league clubs have essentially no means of making revenues. 

