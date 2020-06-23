Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EDT

AP-US-HATE-CRIMES-LAW-GEORGIA

Support flips after police added to Georgia hate crimes bill

ATLANTA (AP) — Opposition to hate crimes legislation in Georgia is building from people previously in favor of it after Republicans in the state Senate added police as a protected class. The ACLU and NAACP, as well as the state House and Senate Democratic caucuses are among those standing against it. The Rev. James Woodall, state president of the Georgia NAACP, said Monday that the addition is “toxic and a poison pill.” House Bill 426 would impose additional penalties for crimes motivated by race, color, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, gender or disability. It was amended Friday in a Senate committee to also include first responders by Republicans on the panel.

GEORGIA CHASE-DEADLY SHOOTING

Voters could get say on abolishing police after Arbery death

ATLANTA (AP) — A bill to let local voters decide whether to abolish the scandal-plagued Glynn County police department has gone to Gov. Brian Kemp for his approval or veto. The measure gained support in the Georgia legislature following the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery. A nonbinding version of the referendum now awaits the governor's signature. A binding version also could reach his desk. They would let voters decide whether law enforcement duties in unincorporated areas of the coastal Georgia County should be handled by the Glynn County Sheriff's Department. Glynn County Chairman Mike Browning says both measures are a political favor to the local sheriff.

ELECTION 2020-VOTING PROBLEMS

1 city, 1 voting place: Kentucky braces for lines in primary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has triggered unprecedented election disruptions across the country. Now, eyes are on Kentucky, where only one polling place has been designated for Louisville, the state's largest city, in the primary election Tuesday. Voters who didn’t cast mail-in ballots could face long lines. Kentucky turned to widespread mail-in absentee voting in an agreement between the state’s Democratic governor and Republican secretary of state in response to the pandemic. But voters not requesting absentee ballots will have to show up Tuesday. The state’s primary, typically in late May, was delayed more than a month.

POLICE SHOOTING-ATLANTA

Mourners pay respects to Rayshard Brooks at Ebenezer viewing

ATLANTA (AP) — Mourners filed through Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church on Monday for a public viewing of Rayshard Brooks. A gold-colored casket carrying the body of the man who was fatally shot by police arrived at the church just under an hour before the viewing began Monday. A handful of people were already waiting outside, despite intense sun and, at times, heavy rain. Officer Garrett Rolfe fatally shot Brooks in the back when Brooks fired a Taser in his direction while running away after a struggle on June 12. Rolfe is white. Brooks was Black. Rolfe was fired and is jailed without bond on a murder charge.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA

Hospitalizations rise as Georgia virus cases hit new peak

ATLANTA (AP) — The number of people hospitalized in Georgia because of COVID-19 has risen to 1,000, erasing a month’s worth of progress in the state. Coronavirus infections have been rising throughout June and are now at the highest level since the pandemic began. Georgia averaged 1,073 infections reported daily over the last seven days, surpassing the previous peak from April 13. The Georgia Department of Public Health has reported nearly 66,000 infections statewide and and more than 2,600 deaths since the outbreak started. Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said Monday he's so alarmed that he wants the city to require people to wear masks in public places. He asked the city's attorney to draw up an emergency ordinance.

RURAL BROADBAND

Lawmakers target charges to string lines in broadband push

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers have passed a measure that would allow the state’s Public Service Commission to regulate how much electric cooperatives charge to carry internet lines on their utility poles. House Bill 244 passed the Senate by a 31-22 vote on Monday. It now goes to Gov. Brian Kemp for his signature or veto. Supporters say cooperatives charge too much to attach lines from other service providers to their poles, making it too expensive for others to extend broadband services into rural areas. Opponents say large private providers are using the popular issue of extending internet access to underserved areas to wrest money away from member-owned electric cooperatives. Lawmakers last year allowed cooperatives to begin offering internet service.

WATER WELL TESTING-COAL ASH

Georgia county hires group to test water wells for coal ash

JULIETTE, Ga. (AP) — A county in Georgia has announced it’s hiring an independent firm to investigate possible coal ash contamination of residential water wells. Monroe County and Altahama Riverkeeper said in a news release Friday an environmental consulting group will test water wells near Georgia Power Co.’s Plant Scherer in Juliette due to ongoing pollution concerns. Officials did not identify the consulting group. Altamaha Riverkeeper has previously tested wells of residents and found chemicals they say indicate contamination. Georgia Power says its own testing of wells around the coal-fired power plant show no contamination above federal or state limits.

TOBACCO TAXES

Senate panel pushes increase in Georgia's low tobacco tax

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s tax on tobacco products could more than triple if a state Senate committee decision stands. The Senate Finance Committee voted 5-2 on Friday to raise the tax per pack of cigarettes to $1.35. Georgia now charges smokers 37 cents per pack, the third-lowest among the 50 states. The federal government charges an additional $1.01 in taxes on each pack of 20 cigarettes. The move also would impose taxes on vaping products and electronic cigarettes. The measure could bring in $350 million a year or more in a year as Georgia lawmakers consider $2.6 billion in budget cuts. But House Speaker David Ralston has signaled he opposes any increase.