Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. EDT

HATE-CRIMES-LAW-GEORGIA

Georgia lawmakers pass hate crimes, more police protections

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s legislature on Tuesday passed hate crimes legislation deemed essential by state leaders, sending the measure to Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk. The price Republicans exacted for moving that legislation forward was simultaneous passage of a bill that would mandate penalties for crimes targeting police and other first responders. The action comes after Senate Republicans had added police as a protected class to the hate crimes legislation last week, but then moved those protections to a separate bill in a deal between the parties. Kemp’s office said in a statement that he’ll sign the hate crimes bill, pending a legal review.

ELECTRONIC MEETINGS

Georgia lawmakers seek amendment to allow remote meetings

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers are advancing a proposed state constitutional amendment that would let members meet electronically or away from the state Capitol during a pandemic or disaster. The House voted 151-6 on Tuesday for Senate Resolution 19. It goes back to the Senate for more debate. The measure would require voters statewide to decide on the changes in a referendum. The amendment would let the General Assembly choose another place or electronic means of meeting as long as lawmakers and the general public can see and hear any meetings. House Majority Leader Jon Burns tells House members the current COVID-19 pandemic has proved the need for more flexibility.

AP-US-RACIAL-INJUSTICE-VIOLENT-SUMMER?

Spate of shootings raises fears of a violent summer

CHICAGO (AP) — A spate of shootings around the country has law enforcement worried that this summer could be a violent one. The shootings are happening in a turbulent brew of a pandemic that has left many without jobs, protests against racism and a rancorous election season. Added to this mix are many new gun purchases, judging by historic numbers of background checks. Gun-rights advocates say the times show that Americans need to be prepared to defend themselves. Gun-control advocates say the surge in firearm sales could lead to more violence. One silver lining: This year is on pace to have half as many mass shootings as the record-breaking 2019.

AP-US-POLICE-SHOOTING-ATLANTA

Mourners bid farewell to Rayshard Brooks at historic church

ATLANTA (AP) — Rayshard Brooks was remembered at the Atlanta church where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. once preached. The private funeral for the man who was shot by a police officer was held Tuesday at Ebenezer Baptist Church. The Rev. Raphael Warnock delivered the eulogy. Officer Garrett Rolfe shot Brooks in the back after Brooks fired a Taser in his direction while running away after a struggle with officers outside a Wendy’s restaurant on June 12. Rolfe is white. Brooks was Black. King’s daughter, the Rev. Bernice King, also delivered remarks at the funeral.

GEORGIA BUDGET

Kemp says Georgia lawmakers can spend savings to ease cuts

ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp is giving lawmakers permission to spend $250 million from Georgia’s rainy day fund to decrease budget cuts in the year beginning July 1. Kemp agreed to tap the state’s piggy bank Monday as he set a new revenue estimate for the 2021 budget year. The Republican governor cut the ceiling for spending state-collected revenue from $28.1 billion to $25.9 billion. Kemp's new estimate of $2.2 billion less in state funds is actually an improvement over earlier outlooks. It will equal a 10% funding cut for state agencies, K-12 schools, universities and colleges. That's down from earlier forecasts of as much as 14% reductions.

VIRUS LIABILITY

Georgia senators seek to shield business from COVID-19 suits

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia state senators want to give broad protections to businesses and others from being sued if someone blames them for contracting COVID-19. House Bill 167 passed 31-19 on Tuesday and goes back to the House for more debate. The bill came forward after Senate leaders spurned a narrower measure intended to be something of compromise between business groups and plaintiff lawyers. Republican leaders placed the business community’s preferred language into a different bill and pushed it forward. Under the language approved Tuesday, a business would have to display “willful and wanton misconduct” or reckless or intentional infliction of harm to lose a lawsuit.

COCKFIGHTING BUST

Federal officials catch 178 at illegal Georgia cockfight

MIDVILLE, Ga. (AP) — State and federal officials have raided another major cockfighting ring in Georgia. Federal officials say they found 178 people attending cockfights at an indoor arena near Midville on Saturday. All could face criminal charges related to animal fighting and gambling. U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine says agents seized nearly 800 roosters, tens of thousands of dollars in cash, guns and illegal drugs. The owner of the Midville property has been charged with the federal crime of sponsoring or exhibiting an animal in an animal fighting venture. Also Monday, 38 individuals were indicted from a Dec. 14 raid on a cockfighting tournament near Lincolnton.

AP-RELIGION-HIJAB IN CUSTODY

Woman allegedly forced to remove hijab after protests arrest

A Muslim woman arrested during protests in Miami has allegedly been forced to remove her religious head cover at a correctional center and her mugshot has been taken without it, according to her lawyer, in an incident that has focused attention on questions about religious rights while in custody. Alaa Massri, 18, was arrested on June 10. Lawyer, Khurrum Wahid, says Massri’s hijab is part of a sincerely held religious belief that she has and that it was removed against her will. The arrest during the current wave of protests against police brutality and racial injustice thrust into the spotlight an issue that has played out in different parts of the country over the years.