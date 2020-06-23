Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

POLICE SHOOTING-ATLANTA

Funeral for Rayshard Brooks to be held at MLK's church

ATLANTA (AP) — Rayshard Brooks is to be remembered at the Atlanta church where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. once preached. The private funeral for the man who was fatally shot by a police officer is to be held Tuesday at Ebenezer Baptist Church. The Rev. Raphael Warnock is to deliver the eulogy. Officer Garrett Rolfe fatally shot Brooks in the back after Brooks fired a Taser in his direction while running away after a struggle with officers outside a Wendy’s restaurant on June 12. Rolfe is white. Brooks was Black. King’s daughter, the Rev. Bernice King, also plans to deliver remarks at Brooks’ funeral.

HATE CRIMES LAW-GEORGIA

Police in, then out, as Georgia hate crimes bill moves ahead

ATLANTA (AP) — In an abrupt turn, Republicans in the Georgia Senate have removed protections for police from hate crimes legislation, just days after adding them in over the objection of civil rights groups and Democrats. First responders were removed as a protected class from the bill Monday by the Senate Rules Committee after lawmakers said they struck a deal between parties. House Bill 426 would impose additional penalties for crimes motivated by the victim’s race, color, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, gender or disability. Many supporters were angered when Republicans added first responders to that list in committee on Friday.

GEORGIA CHASE-DEADLY SHOOTING

Voters could get say on abolishing police after Arbery death

ATLANTA (AP) — A bill to let local voters decide whether to abolish the scandal-plagued Glynn County police department has gone to Gov. Brian Kemp for his approval or veto. The measure gained support in the Georgia legislature following the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery. A nonbinding version of the referendum now awaits the governor's signature. A binding version also could reach his desk. They would let voters decide whether law enforcement duties in unincorporated areas of the coastal Georgia County should be handled by the Glynn County Sheriff's Department. Glynn County Chairman Mike Browning says both measures are a political favor to the local sheriff.

ELECTION 2020-VOTING PROBLEMS

1 city, 1 voting place: Kentucky braces for lines in primary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Those worried about voting problems this year are now focused on Kentucky. The coronavirus pandemic has triggered unprecedented election disruptions across the country. In Kentucky, only one polling place has been designated for Louisville, the state's largest city, in the primary election Tuesday. Voters who didn’t cast mail-in ballots could face long lines. Kentucky turned to widespread mail-in absentee voting in an agreement between the state’s Democratic governor and Republican secretary of state in response to the pandemic. But voters not requesting absentee ballots will have to show up Tuesday. The state’s primary, typically in late May, was delayed more than a month.

AP-US-ELECTION-2020-VOTING-RIGHTS-LAW

Election chaos renews focus on gutted Voting Rights Act

ATLANTA (AP) — A troubled Georgia presidential primary and fears of a repeat Tuesday in Kentucky have renewed attention on a diminished Voting Rights Act that Congress has left untouched since the Supreme Court gutted a key provision seven years ago. The dynamic has intensified Democrats’ calls for Congress to revisit the nation’s voting laws and establish a more centralized standard, and it’s ratcheted up concerns across the ideological spectrum that the presidential election in November could be leave some Americans questioning the result. “It’s going to be a long fall for election lawyers,” said University of Georgia law professor Lori Ringhand, an election law expert.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA

Hospitalizations rise as Georgia virus cases hit new peak

ATLANTA (AP) — The number of people hospitalized in Georgia because of COVID-19 has risen to 1,000, erasing a month’s worth of progress in the state. Coronavirus infections have been rising throughout June and are now at the highest level since the pandemic began. Georgia averaged 1,073 infections reported daily over the last seven days, surpassing the previous peak from April 13. The Georgia Department of Public Health has reported nearly 66,000 infections statewide and and more than 2,600 deaths since the outbreak started. Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said Monday he's so alarmed that he wants the city to require people to wear masks in public places. He asked the city's attorney to draw up an emergency ordinance.

RURAL BROADBAND

Lawmakers target charges to string lines in broadband push

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers have passed a measure that would allow the state’s Public Service Commission to regulate how much electric cooperatives charge to carry internet lines on their utility poles. House Bill 244 passed the Senate by a 31-22 vote on Monday. It now goes to Gov. Brian Kemp for his signature or veto. Supporters say cooperatives charge too much to attach lines from other service providers to their poles, making it too expensive for others to extend broadband services into rural areas. Opponents say large private providers are using the popular issue of extending internet access to underserved areas to wrest money away from member-owned electric cooperatives. Lawmakers last year allowed cooperatives to begin offering internet service.

WATER WELL TESTING-COAL ASH

Georgia county hires group to test water wells for coal ash

JULIETTE, Ga. (AP) — A county in Georgia has announced it’s hiring an independent firm to investigate possible coal ash contamination of residential water wells. Monroe County and Altahama Riverkeeper said in a news release Friday an environmental consulting group will test water wells near Georgia Power Co.’s Plant Scherer in Juliette due to ongoing pollution concerns. Officials did not identify the consulting group. Altamaha Riverkeeper has previously tested wells of residents and found chemicals they say indicate contamination. Georgia Power says its own testing of wells around the coal-fired power plant show no contamination above federal or state limits.