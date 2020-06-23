Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EDT

AP-US-RACIAL-INJUSTICE-VIOLENT-SUMMER?

Spate of shootings raises fears of a violent summer

CHICAGO (AP) — A spate of shootings around the country has law enforcement worried that this summer could be a violent one. The shootings are happening in a turbulent brew of a pandemic that has left many without jobs, racial unrest and a rancorous election season. Added to this mix are many new gun purchases, judging by historic numbers of background checks. Gun-rights advocates say the times show that Americans need to be prepared to defend themselves. Gun-control advocates say the surge in firearm sales could lead to more violence. One silver lining: This year is on pace to have half as many mass shootings as the record-breaking 2019.

Funeral for Rayshard Brooks to be held at MLK's church

ATLANTA (AP) — Rayshard Brooks is to be remembered at the Atlanta church where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. once preached. The private funeral for the man who was fatally shot by a police officer is to be held Tuesday at Ebenezer Baptist Church. The Rev. Raphael Warnock is to deliver the eulogy. Officer Garrett Rolfe fatally shot Brooks in the back after Brooks fired a Taser in his direction while running away after a struggle with officers outside a Wendy’s restaurant on June 12. Rolfe is white. Brooks was Black. King’s daughter, the Rev. Bernice King, also plans to deliver remarks at Brooks’ funeral.

Kemp says Georgia lawmakers can spend savings to ease cuts

ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp is giving lawmakers permission to spend $250 million from Georgia’s rainy day fund to decrease budget cuts in the year beginning July 1. Kemp agreed to tap the state’s piggy bank Monday as he set a new revenue estimate for the 2021 budget year. The Republican governor cut the ceiling for spending state-collected revenue from $28.1 billion to $25.9 billion. Kemp's new estimate of $2.2 billion less in state funds is actually an improvement over earlier outlooks. It will equal a 10% funding cut for state agencies, K-12 schools, universities and colleges. That's down from earlier forecasts of as much as 14% reductions.

Federal officials catch 178 at illegal Georgia cockfight

MIDVILLE, Ga. (AP) — State and federal officials have raided another major cockfighting ring in Georgia. Federal officials say they found 178 people attending cockfights at an indoor arena near Midville on Saturday. All could face criminal charges related to animal fighting and gambling. U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine says agents seized nearly 800 roosters, tens of thousands of dollars in cash, guns and illegal drugs. The owner of the Midville property has been charged with the federal crime of sponsoring or exhibiting an animal in an animal fighting venture. Also Monday, 38 individuals were indicted from a Dec. 14 raid on a cockfighting tournament near Lincolnton.

Black bird watchers draw attention to racial issues outdoors

A video of a white woman targeting an African American bird watcher in New York's Central Park has drawn attention to how the great outdoors can be far from great for Black people. Worries about discrimination, racial profiling and even subtle aggression keep some away. Those fears can perpetuate the stereotype that hiking, camping and even bird watching are “white” activities. Black birders say the issue is access. As the Black Lives Matter movement grows, environmental organizations like the National Audubon Society have made supportive statements. But some say they must address the fact that Black people don't enjoy the same privilege outdoors.

Police in, then out, as Georgia hate crimes bill moves ahead

ATLANTA (AP) — In an abrupt turn, Republicans in the Georgia Senate have removed protections for police from hate crimes legislation, just days after adding them in over the objection of civil rights groups and Democrats. First responders were removed as a protected class from the bill Monday by the Senate Rules Committee after lawmakers said they struck a deal between parties. House Bill 426 would impose additional penalties for crimes motivated by the victim’s race, color, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, gender or disability. Many supporters were angered when Republicans added first responders to that list in committee on Friday.

Voters could get say on abolishing police after Arbery death

ATLANTA (AP) — A bill to let local voters decide whether to abolish the scandal-plagued Glynn County police department has gone to Gov. Brian Kemp for his approval or veto. The measure gained support in the Georgia legislature following the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery. A nonbinding version of the referendum now awaits the governor's signature. A binding version also could reach his desk. They would let voters decide whether law enforcement duties in unincorporated areas of the coastal Georgia County should be handled by the Glynn County Sheriff's Department. Glynn County Chairman Mike Browning says both measures are a political favor to the local sheriff.

1 city, 1 voting place: Kentucky braces for lines in primary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Those worried about voting problems this year are now focused on Kentucky. The coronavirus pandemic has triggered unprecedented election disruptions across the country. In Kentucky, only one polling place has been designated for Louisville, the state's largest city, in the primary election Tuesday. Voters who didn’t cast mail-in ballots could face long lines. Kentucky turned to widespread mail-in absentee voting in an agreement between the state’s Democratic governor and Republican secretary of state in response to the pandemic. But voters not requesting absentee ballots will have to show up Tuesday. The state’s primary, typically in late May, was delayed more than a month.