Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. EDT

ATLANTA (AP) — Opposition to hate crimes legislation in Georgia is building from people previously in favor of it after Republicans in the state Senate added police as a protected class. The ACLU and NAACP, as well as the state House and Senate Democratic caucuses are among those standing against it. The Rev. James Woodall, state president of the Georgia NAACP, said Monday that the addition is “toxic and a poison pill.” House Bill 426 would impose additional penalties for crimes motivated by race, color, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, gender or disability. It was amended Friday in a Senate committee to also include first responders by Republicans on the panel.

ATLANTA (AP) — A bill to let local voters decide whether to abolish the scandal-plagued Glynn County police department has gone to Gov. Brian Kemp for his approval or veto. The measure gained support in the Georgia legislature following the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery. A nonbinding version of the referendum now awaits the governor's signature. A binding version also could reach his desk. They would let voters decide whether law enforcement duties in unincorporated areas of the coastal Georgia County should be handled by the Glynn County Sheriff's Department. Glynn County Chairman Mike Browning says both measures are a political favor to the local sheriff.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has triggered unprecedented election disruptions across the country. Now, eyes are on Kentucky, where only one polling place has been designated for Louisville, the state's largest city, in the primary election Tuesday. Voters who didn’t cast mail-in ballots could face long lines. Kentucky turned to widespread mail-in absentee voting in an agreement between the state’s Democratic governor and Republican secretary of state in response to the pandemic. But voters not requesting absentee ballots will have to show up Tuesday. The state’s primary, typically in late May, was delayed more than a month.

ATLANTA (AP) — Mourners filed through Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church on Monday for a public viewing of Rayshard Brooks. A gold-colored casket carrying the body of the man who was fatally shot by police arrived at the church just under an hour before the viewing began Monday. A handful of people were already waiting outside, despite intense sun and, at times, heavy rain. Officer Garrett Rolfe fatally shot Brooks in the back when Brooks fired a Taser in his direction while running away after a struggle on June 12. Rolfe is white. Brooks was Black. Rolfe was fired and is jailed without bond on a murder charge.