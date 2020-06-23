Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. EDT

ATLANTA (AP) — Rayshard Brooks is to be remembered at the Atlanta church where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. once preached. The private funeral for the man who was fatally shot by a police officer is to be held Tuesday at Ebenezer Baptist Church. The Rev. Raphael Warnock is to deliver the eulogy. Officer Garrett Rolfe fatally shot Brooks in the back after Brooks fired a Taser in his direction while running away after a struggle with officers outside a Wendy’s restaurant on June 12. Rolfe is white. Brooks was Black. King’s daughter, the Rev. Bernice King, also plans to deliver remarks at Brooks’ funeral.

ATLANTA (AP) — In an abrupt turn, Republicans in the Georgia Senate have removed protections for police from hate crimes legislation, just days after adding them in over the objection of civil rights groups and Democrats. First responders were removed as a protected class from the bill Monday by the Senate Rules Committee after lawmakers said they struck a deal between parties. House Bill 426 would impose additional penalties for crimes motivated by the victim’s race, color, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, gender or disability. Many supporters were angered when Republicans added first responders to that list in committee on Friday.

ATLANTA (AP) — A bill to let local voters decide whether to abolish the scandal-plagued Glynn County police department has gone to Gov. Brian Kemp for his approval or veto. The measure gained support in the Georgia legislature following the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery. A nonbinding version of the referendum now awaits the governor's signature. A binding version also could reach his desk. They would let voters decide whether law enforcement duties in unincorporated areas of the coastal Georgia County should be handled by the Glynn County Sheriff's Department. Glynn County Chairman Mike Browning says both measures are a political favor to the local sheriff.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Those worried about voting problems this year are now focused on Kentucky. The coronavirus pandemic has triggered unprecedented election disruptions across the country. In Kentucky, only one polling place has been designated for Louisville, the state's largest city, in the primary election Tuesday. Voters who didn’t cast mail-in ballots could face long lines. Kentucky turned to widespread mail-in absentee voting in an agreement between the state’s Democratic governor and Republican secretary of state in response to the pandemic. But voters not requesting absentee ballots will have to show up Tuesday. The state’s primary, typically in late May, was delayed more than a month.