Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EDT

CHICAGO (AP) — A spate of shootings around the country has law enforcement worried that this summer could be a violent one. The shootings are happening in a turbulent brew of a pandemic that has left many without jobs, racial unrest and a rancorous election season. Added to this mix are many new gun purchases, judging by historic numbers of background checks. Gun-rights advocates say the times show that Americans need to be prepared to defend themselves. Gun-control advocates say the surge in firearm sales could lead to more violence. One silver lining: This year is on pace to have half as many mass shootings as the record-breaking 2019.

ATLANTA (AP) — Rayshard Brooks is to be remembered at the Atlanta church where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. once preached. The private funeral for the man who was shot by a police officer is to be held Tuesday at Ebenezer Baptist Church. The Rev. Raphael Warnock is to deliver the eulogy. Officer Garrett Rolfe shot Brooks in the back after Brooks fired a Taser in his direction while running away after a struggle with officers outside a Wendy’s restaurant on June 12. Rolfe is white. Brooks was Black. King’s daughter, the Rev. Bernice King, also plans to deliver remarks at the funeral.

ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp is giving lawmakers permission to spend $250 million from Georgia’s rainy day fund to decrease budget cuts in the year beginning July 1. Kemp agreed to tap the state’s piggy bank Monday as he set a new revenue estimate for the 2021 budget year. The Republican governor cut the ceiling for spending state-collected revenue from $28.1 billion to $25.9 billion. Kemp's new estimate of $2.2 billion less in state funds is actually an improvement over earlier outlooks. It will equal a 10% funding cut for state agencies, K-12 schools, universities and colleges. That's down from earlier forecasts of as much as 14% reductions.

MIDVILLE, Ga. (AP) — State and federal officials have raided another major cockfighting ring in Georgia. Federal officials say they found 178 people attending cockfights at an indoor arena near Midville on Saturday. All could face criminal charges related to animal fighting and gambling. U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine says agents seized nearly 800 roosters, tens of thousands of dollars in cash, guns and illegal drugs. The owner of the Midville property has been charged with the federal crime of sponsoring or exhibiting an animal in an animal fighting venture. Also Monday, 38 individuals were indicted from a Dec. 14 raid on a cockfighting tournament near Lincolnton.