Have you seen this missing 54-year-old man?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a man who may be missing,

Darren Gordon, 54, was last seen on April 27 in the 1000 block of Stevens Creek Road in Augusta. He is described as homeless, but frequents the local hotels. He was possibly picked up by a day labor crew to go out of town for work, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about Gordon is asked to lease contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at 706-821-1020 or 821-1080.

