GreenJackets part of lawsuit against insurance companies

(WRDW)
By Mike Jakucionis
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta GreenJackets are part of a lawsuit against their insurance companies after their claim for business interruption was denied. Minor League league teams have been among the hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic and rely on ticket sales as their primary revenue. Without having games, getting any kind of revenue is particularly difficult.

Even without games, expenses still exist. As a result, many of the staff members at SRP Park and within the GreenJackets organization have been furloughed. Some of the expenses include electric, water, maintenance, rent, among others. Vice President of Operations Missy Martin said that the team wouldn’t have brought this suit forward unless they believed there was a strong case.

During a phone call to WRDW/WAGT, Martin gave the following statement:

“We pay significant premiums to our insurers to protect us with business interruption in the case of catastrophic circumstances. The insurance company has had no issue with taking our premiums and they’ve denied our business interruption claims and they should have to pay those. We pay very sizable premiums for this reason. Our season remains in delay. We’re not playing ball, we can’t use our venues to the capacity that we’re built for, and we have many other teams that have joined to do this, facing the same consequences. We are not seeking anything more than our policies guaranteed us.”

The case is in its early stages, updates will be provided as they develop.

