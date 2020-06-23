Advertisement

GHSA passes resolution for high school shot clock

(WCTV)
By Mike Jakucionis
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shot clock will be required in all GHSA basketball games by the start of the 2022 season. The GHSA executive board approved the resolution for it during Tuesday, June 23rd’s meeting.

The implementation of the shot clock will be done over the course of the next three seasons. During the 2020-21 season, shot clocks can be used at holiday tournaments and showcase games, but cannot be used in region or playoff games.

In the 2021-22 season, a shot clock can be used in region games. It will be up to the individual regions to decide if they will use it or not. The shot clock will not be used in the playoffs during this season.

In the 2022-23 season, all varsity games (including state playoffs), will have to use a shot clock.

The motion passed 53-10. The goal is to speed up the pace of play and not allow teams to run out the clock at the end of games by simply maintaining possession.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Augusta Bulls back on the pitch

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mike Jakucionis
Augusta Arsenal and Bulls Soccer clubs are back and preparing for their next season.

Sports

GreenJackets part of lawsuit against insurance companies

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mike Jakucionis
GreenJackets and 14 other teams suing their insurance companies after claims for business interruption were denied.

Sports

No charges in NASCAR noose incident involving Black driver

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jenna Fryer
No hate crime charges will be filed after FBI completed its investigation into noose at Talladega.

Sports

MiLB teams sue insurance providers over denied virus claims

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Seiner
15 clubs suing insurance companies for lack of catastrophe coverage.

Latest News

Sports

3 football players announce plans to transfer from Liberty

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
3 football players at Liberty transfer over racial issues.

Sports

Novak Djokovic tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
Djokovic tests positive after large tennis tournament

National

Tennis No. 1 Novak Djokovic, wife have virus after his exhibitions

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By DUSAN STOJANOVIC Associated Press
The top-ranked Serb is the fourth player to test positive for the virus after first playing in Belgrade and then again last weekend in Zadar, Croatia. His wife also tested positive.

News

NASCAR rallies around Bubba Wallace as FBI investigates noose

Updated: 16 hours ago
In Alabama, there was a show of solidarity against racism at the Talladega Superspeedway.

Sports

MLB plans 60-game slate, shortest since 1878, as union balks

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By RONALD BLUM
MLB PLANNING ON 60 GAME SEASON

Sports

Blaney wins at Talladega after NASCAR unites behind Wallace

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By JOHN ZENOR
RYAN BLANEY WINS GEICO 500