GHSA passes resolution for high school shot clock

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shot clock will be required in all GHSA basketball games by the start of the 2022 season. The GHSA executive board approved the resolution for it during Tuesday, June 23rd’s meeting.

The implementation of the shot clock will be done over the course of the next three seasons. During the 2020-21 season, shot clocks can be used at holiday tournaments and showcase games, but cannot be used in region or playoff games.

In the 2021-22 season, a shot clock can be used in region games. It will be up to the individual regions to decide if they will use it or not. The shot clock will not be used in the playoffs during this season.

In the 2022-23 season, all varsity games (including state playoffs), will have to use a shot clock.

The motion passed 53-10. The goal is to speed up the pace of play and not allow teams to run out the clock at the end of games by simply maintaining possession.

