Georgia income energy aid extended to end of month

ATLANTA (WALB) - The Georgia Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program has been extended.

The program will now run through June 30.

The purpose of the program, also known as the LIHEAP, is to assist low-income households with their energy bills, such as heating or cooling.

The program also helps with home weatherization.

The program is funded by the federal government.

To qualify, you must be a U.S. citizen, and your household’s income must be at or below 60 percent of the state’s median income.

