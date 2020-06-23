Associated Press Georgia Daybook for Tuesday, Jun. 23.

--------------------

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jun. 23 9:00 AM Georgia state Rep. Mitchel and AME Church leaders discuss hate crime legislation in Georgia - Georgia state Rep. Billy Mitchel and African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church leaders hold a press conference on legislation regarding hate crimes in Georgia

Location: Georgia State Capitol, 206 Washington St SW, Atlanta, GA

Weblinks: http://www.house.ga.gov/en-US/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/GaHouseHub

Contacts: Betsy Theroux, Georgia House of Representatives media, betsy.theroux@house.ga.gov, 1 404 656 3996

--------------------

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jun. 23 10:00 AM Republican Rep. Doug Collins participates in a groundbreaking ceremony for Hartwell Lakeside Resort

Location: 330 Hart Park Rd, Hartwell, GA

Weblinks: http://dougcollins.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/RepDougCollins

Contacts: Amanda Gonzalez Thompson, Rep. Doug Collins, Amanda.Gonzalez@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 9893

--------------------

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jun. 23 11:00 AM Georgia Equality host virtual press call with Savannah Mayor Johnson - Georgia Equality host virtual press call with religious leaders, legal and policy experts, and LGBTQ equality advocates to discuss work that remains to be done regarding needed state and federal protections for LGBTQ Americans in housing, healthcare, public accommodation and beyond. Participants in include Savannah Mayor Van Johnson, Georgia Equality Executive Director Jeff Graham, and Transgender Empowerment and Education Founder Evonia Pollard

Weblinks: http://georgiaequality.org/, https://twitter.com/GAEquality

Contacts: Roberta Sklar, robertasklar@yahoo.com, 1 917 704 6358

--------------------

Tuesday, Jun. 23 1:00 PM Funeral service for Rayshard Brooks held in Atlanta - Funeral service for Rayshard Brooks held in Atlanta, following his death on 12 Jun * Video footage showed former Atlanta Police Officer Garrett Rolfe firing three shots at Brooks outside a Wendy's restaurant, two of which hit him in the back and the other hit a car with three people inside. Brooks was running away from Rolfe and another officer - Devin Brosnan - holding a Taser that he had grabbed from the officers and fired during the incident, and was over 18 feet from Rolfe when he was shot. Rolfe has been charged with felony murder and 10 other charges, while Brosnan has been charged with an aggravated assault charge. Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields resigned following the incident

Location: Ebenezer Baptist Church, 101 Jackson St NE, Atlanta, GA

Weblinks: http://www.historicebenezer.org

Contacts: Tenisha Taylor Bell, Perfect Pitch Media Group, tenisha@perfectpitchmediagroup.com, 1 678 429 4254

The service will be streamed live on the church's website, www.ebenezeratl.org. Due to social distancing and the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, one pool camera feed of the funeral service will also be made available. Media can stage outside of the church in the designated areas

--------------------

Tuesday, Jun. 23 - Thursday, Jun. 25 WBENC Annual Women in Business National Conference and Business Fair

Location: Georgia World Congress Center, 285 Andrew Young International Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA

Weblinks: http://conf.wbenc.org/, https://twitter.com/WBENCLive

Contacts: Lindsay Olzerowicz, WBENC Senior Program Manager, lolzerowicz@wbenc.org, 1 202 872 5515 x8102