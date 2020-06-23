GA Lottery
GA Lottery
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:
0-9-5
(zero, nine, five)
5-8-5
(five, eight, five)
2-4-4-8
(two, four, four, eight)
7-7-9-8
(seven, seven, nine, eight)
07-14-46-48-58, Cash Ball: 4
(seven, fourteen, forty-six, forty-eight, fifty-eight; Cash Ball: four)
7-3-6-0-9
(seven, three, six, zero, nine)
2-4-7-4-4
(two, four, seven, four, four)
Estimated jackpot: $35 million
Estimated jackpot: $33 million