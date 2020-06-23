Fish are dying in the Savannah River and we don’t know what’s causing it

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- It was pretty quiet on the river until the Savannah River Keepers were left with unanswered questions this week for one reason: dead fish.

Every day, the Savannah River Keepers, Tonya Bonitatibus, collect water samples and lately, have been collecting bodies of dead fish. Dozens of fish being are caught with sores, or worse, found dead floating on top of the water.

From riverkeeper to investigator, Bonitatibus is trying to get to the bottom of it.

“We received a citizen report last Friday, or last Thursday, which was the first time we were aware of fish dying on the river,” Bonitatibus said. “Since then we’ve done a decent amount of investigation ourselves.”

The cause of the sick fish is still up in the air, but there are some working theories: something could be suppressing the immune systems of the fish, opening them up to bacterial infections.

“We’ve continued to find a wide variety of fish,” Bonitatibus said. “Today was the first time we found an eel, and we found a gar, so now we have all of the species of bass that are found in the river that we’ve found dead.”

What’s causing the lowered immune system is still a question unanswered.

“The problem is the bacteria is normal in the water,” Bonitatibus said. “What’s happening is some kinda primary stressor on the water. We’re not sure what that is,” she said.

Bonitatibus says what’s more alarming is the fact that this is affecting a variety of species, even ones that are pretty hearty, like turtles.

But everyone should be concerned.

“Anytime your first start dying in your water, you should care. Because it’s your water, it’s your drinking water,” Bonitatibus said.

If you find any dead fish, Savannah River Keepers asks that you document the catch with the date, time, GPS location, with a photo. Then call 706-826-8991 to report so the fish can be sent to a lab.

