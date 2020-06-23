Advertisement

FDA advises public to not use these 9 hand sanitizer products

The FDA says nine different hand sanitizer products could contain methanol
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
(Gray News) - The Food and Drug Administration is warning the public about nine hand sanitizer products that could contain a toxic substance.

The products were manufactured by Eskbiochem SA de CV in Mexico, and they could contain methanol. Methanol can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested. The FDA says the chemical is not acceptable as a hand sanitizer.

The FDA has identified the following nine products which may contain methanol:

  • All-Clean Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-002-01)
  • Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-007-01)
  • CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-008-04)
  • Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-006-01)
  • The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-010-10)
  • CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-005-03)
  • CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-009-01)
  • CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-003-01)
  • Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-001-01)

Consumers who have been exposed to the hand sanitizers in question are advised to seek immediate treatment in order to reverse the toxic effects of methanol poisoning. Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death.

The FDA was unaware of any reports of methanol poisoning associated with these products as of Friday.

